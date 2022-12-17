"He’s looking really good" - Liverpool urged to sign FIFA World Cup star

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged the Reds to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been sensational for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The ACF Fiorentina midfielder has been a key part of Walid Regragui's side which reached the semi-finals of the tournament. While they eventually lost against France, Ambrabat has garnered immense appreciation from all over the football world.

Known for his strong defending, the Moroccan midfielder can also drive with the ball to help his team progress in the attack. He won possession 51 times at the World Cup, while averaging 2.5 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. 51 - Sofyan Amrabat recovered possession of the ball 51 times during the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player on record at a single edition for an African nation (1966 onwards). Hustle. https://t.co/XYJXTqrM5l

Hence, former Liverpool defender Johnson believes that the Reds should sign Amrabat in January. Speaking on The Games Room, he said:

"He’s looking really good. He breaks the play up really well, he’s comfortable on the ball, but what’s impressed me most is how calm he is."

The former footballer added:

"Against Portugal, Morocco was right up against it, and rather than just receiving the ball and booting it away in panic, he was still trying to play. I do believe he could be a good player for Liverpool."

Amrabat was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 and in the summer as well. However, they ended up signing Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma instead.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with him following his performances at the FIFA World Cup and have also contacted his representatives (via The Express).

Barcelona and Arsenal have also been linked with Amrabat, while the midfielder himself has shared his admiration for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

The Moroccan joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona in 2020 and has since played 78 matches for the Italian side. His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024.

Former France international heaps praise on Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate for FIFA World Cup performances

Ibrahima Konate has made four appearances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with three of them being from the start. He has been formidable for Les Bleus as they look to defend their title.

Former France left-back Bixente Lizarazu heaped praise on Konate after their semi-final win over Morocco and said:

"He made his athletic quality speak, his reading of the game too. It reassuring to say that we have three (high-quality) central defenders. If (Dayot) Upamecano cannot play the final, we know that Konate can hold the fort without any problem."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6.9 - Ibrahima Konaté is averaging 6.9 tackles + interceptions per 90 minutes at the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player with 3+ starts. Colossus. 6.9 - Ibrahima Konaté is averaging 6.9 tackles + interceptions per 90 minutes at the 2022 World Cup, the most of any player with 3+ starts. Colossus. https://t.co/pWwfh1Cvdb

Konate managed four clearances, five interceptions, two blocks and two tackles in a monster performance against the Atlas Lions.

France take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18. With Dayot Upamecano's participation in doubt due to illness, Konate could start the summit clash.

