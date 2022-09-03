"He’s lost it" - Harry Redknapp claims former Manchester United target has lost hunger for the game 

Former Southampton manager Harry Redknapp has thrashed Dele Alli for his time at Everton after the midfielder accepted a move on loan to Turkish club Besiktas.

Redknapp claimed that the former Manchester United target had lost a 'hunger' for the game and labeled him a 'disaster' during his stint at Everton.

Dele Alli has spent seven years playing for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 67 goals and providing 61 assists in the 269 matches he played for the English club across competitions. After starting only eight games in the 2021-22 season, Ali was made available for transfer in January 2022.

Harry Redknapp, an uncle to the current Everton manager Frank Lampard, suggested the signing of the 26-year-old attacking English midfielder. Everton signed Alli on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

However, Alli failed to perform at the expected level and did nothing considerable in the 13 games that he played for Lampard's side. Everton loaned him out to Turkish club Besiktas with an option to buy this summer.

Commenting upon Dele Alli's short stint at Everton, the former club manager said (via talkSPORT):

“He was a disaster, a disaster. I watched him play and he loses the ball, he walks and doesn’t run, I don’t know what’s happened to him. He’s gone to Turkey, where is his career going?' He turned up to sign for Everton in a Rolls Royce into a working class, council area surrounded by old houses painted blue and white where people live for their football. He turned up in a Rolls Royce, who does he think he is?”

Redknapp further added:

“I’ve had more arguments and stuck up for him more than anyone but Frank took a gamble on him and it backfired badly and now he’s shipped off to Turkey. He’s lost it. He’s lost that hunger.''

