"He's low on confidence"- Jamie Redknapp reveals his biggest worry about Manchester United star who didn't make 'any impact' against Villa

Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp fears Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho might not be a perfect fit for the club. The England international failed to have a positive influence on proceedings during their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Monday.

Jadon Sancho was one of Manchester United's marquee signings in the summer of 2021 when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million. However, the 21-year-old has failed to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

This was evident from his cameo off the bench. Manager Ralf Rangnick preferred to start youngster Anthony Elanga in place of Sancho.

Jamie Redknapp echoed these concerns while speaking on Sky Sports (via the Metro):

"He's got a massive challenge on. He came on the pitch today and didn't make any impact. When you're coming on you're hoping you might create a little bit of magic, but in the end you come on and you end up drawing 2-2. You're meant to be the player that's going to help the team.

"He's low on confidence. We talk about confidence a lot in football and I watch him playing… he's a shadow of the player we saw in the Bundesliga. When I saw him there he looked good in close areas."

Redknapp believes Sancho is not the typical winger Manchester United winger who is pacey and hunts the ball down. The 48-year-old player-turned-pundit revealed his biggest worry for the former Dortmund winger:

"My biggest worry about him is that he hasn't got pace to run past people. Manchester United have always had amazing wingers that run with the ball, not just in tight areas, but they've also got the pace to run in beyond and that's why Rangnick has gone with Elanga today.

"The first two minutes minutes of the game he [Elanga] ran and chased it… Sancho doesn't do that so that's a real worry for him."

Jadon Sancho has not contributed the host of goals expected of him this season. He has scored just twice in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He hasn't got pace to run past people."



Jamie Redknapp is concerned about Jadon Sancho's involvement in the Man United team at the moment 🗣 "He hasn't got pace to run past people."Jamie Redknapp is concerned about Jadon Sancho's involvement in the Man United team at the moment https://t.co/KJhgwXFhyh

Manchester United drop two massive points against Aston Villa

Manchester United have dropped two massive points in the context of the top four race in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up thanks to a brace scored by Bruno Fernandes. However, late strikes from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho denied Rangnick's side a key win.

Manchester United @ManUtd Our no.36 repaid Ralf's faith with a tireless performance on what was only his second



#MUFC | #AVLMUN Our no.36 repaid Ralf's faith with a tireless performance on what was only his second #PL start... 🔋 Our no.36 repaid Ralf's faith with a tireless performance on what was only his second #PL start...#MUFC | #AVLMUN

As things stand, United remain seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 32 points from 20 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Old Trafford outfit are currently five points behind West Ham United, who, as things stand, occupy the final Champions League spot.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar