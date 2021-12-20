“He’s lucky Robertson’s foot isn’t planted” - Jamie Redknapp indicates that Kane’s reputation as England captain prevented sending off against Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Harry Kane's reputation as England captain has seen him avoid a red card following a foul on Andy Robertson.

Jamie Redknapp stated that Harry Kane's foul on Andy Robertson warranted a red card as he was reckless and out of control. However, the 48-year-old player-turned-pundit believes he was saved by his reputation as England's captain.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo) following Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Jamie Redknapp said:

"It's a red card. I think he’s reckless and out of control. I think he just scored and the crowd were up. When you go in for a challenge, I think I’ve seen players sent off for a lot less than that. Sometimes the reputation of being England captain does help you because that is a really late challenge. He’s lucky Andy Robertson’s foot isn't planted on the floor, he just gets it out of the way. He’s lucky."

Liverpool had an eventful game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds were involved in multiple refereeing controversies which included a penalty call on Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson's red card in the second-half.

In the end, the eventful game ended 2-2 after Heung-Min Son equalized for Spurs in the 74th minute. Tottenham took the lead in the first-half through Harry Kane before Liverpool scored twice thanks to Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson's headers.

The draw against Tottenham meant Liverpool have dropped points in the title race after Manchester City secured a 4-0 win over Newcastle United. The Reds are currently three points behind the league leaders after the first 18 matches.

Harry Kane's opener against Liverpool was only his second Premier League goal

The 2021-22 season has been particularly disappointing for Harry Kane. The 28-year-old forward has struggled to find his goalscoring form this season following a failed transfer attempt in the summer. Kane's goal against Liverpool was only his second league goal of the season.

Harry Kane had six goalless games before netting the opening goal against Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As things stand, Harry Kane has only scored nine goals in 21 matches with four of them coming in the UEFA Conference League.

Harry Kane's form has been one of the reasons why Tottenham have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis. Spurs have only scored 18 goals in the Premier League while Liverpool have already netted 50 times so far.

