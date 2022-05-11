"He's a machine" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on 30-year-old Liverpool star after top performance against Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Sadio Mane following the winger's performance against Aston Villa.

The Reds visited Villa Park for a tricky Premier League encounter on Tuesday (10 May) and found themselves behind after just three minutes. They clawed level through Joel Matip in the sixth minute and the two teams seemed evenly matched for much of the contest.

Klopp's troops improved in the second half and eventually took the lead when Mane guided a clever header beyond Emiliano Martinez from Luis Diaz's cross. Aston Villa couldn't muster a response as Liverpool picked up another invaluable win to go level on points with league leaders Manchester City.

Both teams have 86 points, but City are ahead thanks to a marginally superior goal difference. They also have a game in hand, which they will contest tonight (11 May) away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mane was among the Reds' standout players against Aston Villa. Aside from scoring the clincher in the 65th minute, the 30-year-old recorded a key pass, completed a dribble and won eight duels.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He's a machine."



Jurgen Klopp calls Sadio Mane a "massive player" in Liverpool's squad 🗣 "He's a machine."Jurgen Klopp calls Sadio Mane a "massive player" in Liverpool's squad https://t.co/OvHTDH95dn

Speaking after the game, Klopp was full of praise for the Senegalese forward, saying (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"He's a machine, I told him after the game. [He's a] massive player, his physicality is brutal. The mix of technique, desire and physicality."

The German tactician went on to add:

"You can see [he has] a few yards in the legs, we can see it to be honest. He's a fantastic, world-class player."

"Incredible" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praises Sadio Mane for display vs Aston Villa

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also added to Klopp's praise for Mane after their match against Aston Villa. The Englishman was particularly impressed with the forward's work defensively, stating (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"His performance was incredible. The work he does of the ball for the team was incredible, defending at the end. But his quality in and around the box - it's the gym isn't it with that neck muscles!"

With his goal against Villa, Mane has improved to 22 goals in 48 matches across all competitions this season. He has also laid out four assists and will be key if the Reds are to secure the quadruple this season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "You see with his finish, it's all that gym you do."



Jordan Henderson showing his love to teammate Sadio Mane for scoring the winner 🗣 "You see with his finish, it's all that gym you do."Jordan Henderson showing his love to teammate Sadio Mane for scoring the winner https://t.co/zvRjmK46qB

