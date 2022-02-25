"He's made a really good first impression" - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino says team has great expectations from Luis Diaz

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has revealed his first thoughts on new signing Luis Diaz.

Firmino feels Diaz made a good first impression on him and their teammates after arriving from Porto during the winter transfer window. When asked about his equation with the Colombian, the 30-year-old said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"We speak 'Portunhol'. I speak a bit of Spanish, it's not perfect, he speaks a bit of Portuguese so we get by. He's made a really good first impression."

The Brazilian added that the Reds are aware of the quality Diaz adds to the side, stating:

"We knew of [Diaz's] quality and what a great person he is. He is a really nice guy and he'll definitely help in a lot of games this season. He showed in the first game with his assist (against Cardiff in the FA Cup) and getting in the box effectively - and we won the match."

Firmino concluded:

"We've got great expectations that he will really help the team and it's up to us to help him adapt to the team."

Diaz has made five appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season, recording a goal. Firmino, on the other hand, has played 24 times for Jurgen Klopp's side in all competitions, managing eight goals and four assists.

Luis Diaz a shrewd addition as Liverpool target multiple honors this season

Liverpool have often been maligned for their lack of activity in the winter transfer window. However, the signing of Luis Diaz already seems to be delighting the Anfield faithful.

The 25-year-old's arrival has added quality and depth to an already talented frontline. This is a massive positive for the club as they are still alive in all four competitions this term.

Jurgen Klopp's troops are currently second in the Premier League, just three points behind Manchester City after 26 matches. They have also progressed to the final of the Carabao Cup and will take on Chelsea this weekend at Wembley.

The Reds have also taken a big step forward in their UEFA Champions League journey, beating Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash. They are in pole position to qualify for the quarterfinals and will look to finish the job in the second leg at Anfield on March 8.

Lastly, Liverpool have also made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they'll clash horns against Norwich City on March 2.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh