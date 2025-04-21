“He’s a master of manipulation” - RIchard Keys names manager who should replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after Wolves defeat 

Sports broadcaster Richard Keys has given his verdict on Ruben Amorim's future as head coach of Manchester United following their 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday. The media personality has picked a surprise name as his choice to replace Amorim amid his side's struggles this term.

Ruben Amorim saw his side taste defeat for a 11th time in his 22 league games in charge of the club against Wolves. The 40-year-old tactician took over the management of the club in November but has so far failed to steer his side away from their league struggles.

Speaking on beIN Sports with pundit Andy Gray, Keys threw his weight behind former England boss Gareth Southgate to be Amorim's replacement. He pointed out that Southgate's man management, ability to motivate his players, and manipulate situations make him an ideal candidate.

"The question is, would you trust him (Amorim) now, from what we’ve seen, to rebuild Manchester United with another £250m? Do you want me to answer the question? Gareth Southgate. On the grounds that he’s taken England to two European Championship finals. He understands a modern player and what’s required in order to make the modern player feel good about himself, his football team and the club he plays for. He’s a master of manipulation and motivation."

Gareth Southgate was among the names that came up last summer when the club was considering potential replacements for Erik ten Hag. The former England manager is out of a job, having resigned after leading England to the final of Euro 2024.

Ruben Amorim's side lost to a stunning Pablo Sarabia free-kick at Old Trafford, leaving them in 14th place with 38 points. The Red Devils could drop to 15th by the end of the week's league action if Tottenham Hotspur manage to win against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United set unwanted records in defeat to Wolves

Manchester United set some unwanted records as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils tasted defeat for a 15th time this season, more than the club's previous record for defeats in a league season.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia came off the bench to score the winner for Wolves, moving them level on points with their hosts. Having won the first meeting back in December, Vitor Pereira's side completed the double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

Manchester United have lost eight games at Old Trafford in the league this season, more than they have lost in a single league campaign since the 1962-63 season, as per Opta. They are guaranteed to finish with their worst-ever points tally this year, with their maximum achievable total being 53 points.

