"He's been moaning for years" – Everton star aims sly dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over new rule

Everton winger Andros Townsend has taken a slight jab at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, claiming that Klopp has finally gotten his five substitutions after "moaning" for a long time.

The Premier League recently declared that teams would be able to use five substitutions from the 2022-23 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has been a vocal advocator of the five-subs rule for a long while, and Townsend wasted no time reminding him of it.

Speaking with TalkSPORT (via HITC), the Evertonian took a sly dig at the German coach for his incessant pleas leading up to the announcement. He said:

"I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way. He's been moaning for years. They have been pushing back, and finally, they have given him his five subs.

"I think we saw last season, even the season before, constantly banging on and banging on. Votes on votes on votes. Getting pushed back, then all of a sudden, they announced the five subs eventually."

The Premier League has become the fourth top-five European league to green-light the use of five substitutions. France's top flight, Ligue 1, is the only remaining top-five European league to still use the three-subs rule.

Liverpool could greatly benefit from the five-substitution rule next season

In the 2021-22 campaign, Liverpool played a whopping 63 games. Apart from playing 38 Premier League games, they also went into the finals of all three cup competitions, winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup and losing the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were not at their physical best in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, with two of their top midfielders Thiago and Fabinho barely managing to make it.

Had they been allowed more rest during the grueling Premier League campaign, they would probably have been in better shape in the Champions League summit clash in Paris.

With the five-subs rule in place from next season, Liverpool will be able to use their world-class depth to keep themselves fresh for the business end of the season.

It will also allow Klopp to give more opportunities to fringe players, allowing them to become a part of the main team. Increased competition for places could go a long way in ensuring another fruitful season for the Merseysiders.

