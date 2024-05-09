"He’s a model pro that knows exactly what he needs to do" - David Beckham heaps praises on Real Madrid man's performances this season

Former Manchester United talisman David Beckham has praised Jude Bellingham, saying that he's living up to the expectations at Real Madrid. The former Los Blancos star also added that he'll be ecstatic to see the 20-year-old play at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Bellingham arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in 2023 from Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €103 million. In his first season at the club, the Englishman has already added the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana to his trophy cabinet.

Furthermore, he's close to winning the UEFA Champions League in his debut season. Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals on Wednesday, May 8. In 39 appearances across all competitions, Bellingham has 22 goals and 10 assists to his name.

Beckham feels the 20-year-old is a "mature" player who knows how to handle himself and will be a great addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad. Here's what he said while speaking to talkSPORT (via The Independent):

"The season that Jude’s had, the talent that he is – but it’s not just the talent with Jude, it’s about the way he is, the way he handles himself. He’s a model pro that knows exactly what he needs to do. For someone that is so young, to have the maturity that he has is incredible. I think him playing abroad has helped him with that."

"Now he’s obviously at Real Madrid, where the expectations are higher than most other clubs around the world and he’s living up to those. When he gets in that England shirt, we’ll all be very happy as well."

Real Madrid will have a shot at winning their 15th Champions League trophy when they take on Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Real Madrid secure Champions League final spot after scoring two late goals against Bayern Munich

Someone has rightly said, rule out Real Madrid at your own peril. Ancelotti's men reached the semi-final stage of the European competition after defeating defending champions Manchester City 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid drew the first leg of the semi-final 2-2 against the Bavarians at Allianz Arena. The 14-time UCL champions conceded the first goal in the second leg in the 68th minute, owing to a scrumptious weak-footed strike by Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos then drew level in the 88th minute following an abysmal error by Manuel Neuer. The German goalkeeper's error allowed Joselu to slot one home, allowing Real to equalize. The 34-year-old Spaniard bagged another goal in injury time as he tapped the ball into Bayern's net through Antonio Rudiger's pinpoint cross.

Los Blancos will enter the final of the Champions League for a record 18th time. Jude Bellingham will take on his former club for the first time after his departure.