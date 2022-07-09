“He’s not a natural finisher," “Has forgotten where the goal is” – Steve Nicol delivers bold claim about Arsenal’s Jesus, Richarlison and 2 Manchester United forwards

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus will score more league goals than the Manchester United duo of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho next season. Nicol is of the opinion that Jesus will outperform Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison in that regard as well.

All four players are considered by many to be among the most talented forwards in the Premier League at the moment. Jesus and Richarlison notably switched clubs in the ongoing transfer window, moving out of Manchester City and Everton respectively.

Nicol recently made an appearance on ESPN FC Extra Time, where he was asked who out of the four would score the most league goals next season. The four-time English top-flight winner responded (as quoted by HITC):

“I’m going to have to go with Jesus. Sancho has forgotten where the goal is, Rashford, is he going to play? Richarlison is he even going to get a game?”

It is worth noting that both Sancho and Rashford endured underwhelming 2021-22 campaigns for Manchester United. Richarlison, meanwhile, has moved to Spurs, who already have two primary forwards in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Jesus, on the other hand, has been signed by Arsenal to lead their line as the focal point in attack. The Brazilian has proved his worth repeatedly during his time at Manchester City and the Gunners will depend on him to produce goals regularly.

Nicol also had this to say about Richarlison during the conversation:

“Richarlison is not a finisher by the way, he’s not a natural finisher and I’m not sure he’s going to be playing as many games as you seem to think.”

Richarlison scored more league goals than Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United's Sancho and Rashford last season

Jesus ended last season as a Premier League champion for the fourth time in his career. However, he played just 28 times in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and laying out nine assists. Should he stay fit, Jesus should improve upon that number playing for Arsenal next season.

Rashford, meanwhile, endured his worst league campaign since breaking into Manchester United's first team, scoring just four goals in 25 Premier League encounters. Sancho, who joined the Red Devils last summer, scored just three times in 29 league matches.

This meant all three players finished behind Richarlison in the English top-flight's goalscoring charts last season. The 25-year-old netted 10 times in 30 Premier League matches to help Everton avoid relegation.

Ready for a big move. In the 21/22 PL season, Richarlison ranked first at Everton for:• final-third pressures [264]• touches in box [154]• shots [70]• xG [10.2]• goals [10]• goal-creating actions [8]• assists [5]• assists - xA [+2.6]Ready for a big move. In the 21/22 PL season, Richarlison ranked first at Everton for:• final-third pressures [264]• touches in box [154]• shots [70]• xG [10.2]• goals [10]• goal-creating actions [8]• assists [5]• assists - xA [+2.6]Ready for a big move. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/4vtoOxpMV8

