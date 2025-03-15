“He’s not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them” - Sir Jim Ratcliffe calls out ‘wrong’ managerial decision from Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has claimed that appointing David Moyes as the replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson was a massive mistake. He believes that the downgrade is not something Real Madrid would make.

Speaking to The Times, Ratcliffe stated that Manchester United got a manager who was not used to winning nor did he have the personality to manage big players. He added that they also made a mistake by not getting an experienced CEO too.

Ratcliffe said via Goal:

"I like David Moyes, and I think he’s a really good manager, but to go from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes is not where I would have gone. Moyes stepped into the shoes of Ferguson, who’s won the Premier League 13 times, who won the Champions League twice and then you’re handing over to a guy that has never managed big players and had never won anything. He’s not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them all."

“And I don’t think Real Madrid would have made that choice as coach. If you look at coaches, a club can’t always get it right, but they should have found the best chief executive in the world, and the best coach in the world, because Manchester United is the best club in the world," he added.

David Moyes managed 51 matches at Manchester United before the club sacked him. He lost 15 games and won 26 times, with 10 others ending in a draw.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a managerial mistake of his own at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to The Telegraph earlier this month and admitted that Manchester United should have sacked Erik ten Hag in the summer. He believes that the mistake was made by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The 72-year-old said:

“They were just mistakes. The Erik thing is slightly mitigating. There was quite a lot of debate about that time. He had just won a Cup final. The fans were clearly of the view that we’d like to stick with him and all that sort of stuff. They were both mistakes. I don’t think we can say much more than that.”

Manchester United ended up sacking Erik ten Hag in October after a poor start to the season. They have replaced him with Ruben Amorim, but the Red Devils sit 15th in the Premier League table with 34 points after 28 matches in the season.

