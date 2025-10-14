"He’s not necessarily that silky player, is he?" - Ben Foster claims one player signed by Arsenal this summer doesn't suit their playstyle

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres does not suit Mikel Arteta's tactics. He believes that the Swedish star is bound to score goals but often goes missing in matches because he cannot combine well with his teammates.

Speaking on his The Fozcast, Foster pointed out that Gyokeres likes to play on the defender's shoulder, but Arsenal like to use their strikers in the buildup. He believes that the change in style is hurting Arteta's tactics and said:

"Gyokeres, right, I like him and he scores goals and I think he will always score goals, but I think the eye test tells you he’s not necessarily that silky player, is he? He is that player who just likes to play on shoulders. He makes good runs into the box, but Arsenal aren’t that sort of team, are they? They haven’t been that team for a long while."

Gyokeres has scored three goals for Arsenal in the Premier League since joining from Sporting CP in the summer. He has scored just once in his last 10 matches for club and country, and it came in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal star needs time to adapt to the Premier League, says former PL star

Former Premier League striker Djibril Cissé spoke to Poker Strategy about Viktor Gyokeres, saying that the Arsenal star needs time to adapt to the Premier League. He believes that the league is levels above Liga Portugal, and it is not easy for a striker to do well against the top defenders in the league. He said:

“Viktor Gyokeres has shown that he is a very talented player in Portugal; he clearly knows how to score goals. But the Premier League is a totally different league to Liga Portugal - the defenders are far stronger physically, so it’s not as easy to out-muscle them."

"I think he discovered that in his first few games, and he needs to adapt quickly if he is to produce the same number of goals as he did for Sporting Lisbon. He’s definitely capable and we’ve already seen a glimpse of what he can offer up front. His aerial ability alone makes him a threat to defenders, so if he can master his skills with the ball at his feet and bully his opposition, he’ll bag plenty of goals this season.”

Viktor Gyokeres was also a target for Manchester United, but they ended up signing Benjamin Sesko, who was linked with the Gunners earlier in the summer.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More