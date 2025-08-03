"He's all they needed", "Man has 3 lungs I'm sure" - Inter Miami fans awed by Lionel Messi's teammate's showing in win against Nexaca

Inter Miami fans on social media were left in awe of Lionel Messi's new teammate Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder got two assists in the win over Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Saturday, August 2.

The MLS side took the lead thanks to Telasco Segovia, after a wise decision by De Paul to head the ball to the Inter Miami midfielder in a tight situation. The new signing then provided a brilliant ball into Jordi Alba in the dying minutes of the game to level things up.

Fans were delighted to see the contribution and were quick to heap praise on him. Here are some of the posts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Man has 3 lungs I'm sure," added another.

"He's all they needed after all," said one relieved fan.

"A very good addition to the team," added another.

One fan already had a nickname for De Paul:

"The Engine"

De Paul scored the first penalty in the shootout, which Inter Miami won 5-4. Lionel Messi was subbed off injured in the 11th minute, but Javier Mascherano's team held on to secure their second straight win in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi played key role in Rodrigo De Paul joining Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul spoke to the media after joining Inter Miami and admitted that Lionel Messi played a key role. He revealed that the Barcelona legend was also involved in the negotiations and told ESPN:

"Obviously, it was a joy [once it became a reality.] He had the greatness to get deeply involved in the negotiations, especially about a place where he wanted to know if it was on good terms Whenever I spoke with Leo, we had the dream of playing together, bringing what we had achieved with the Argentina national team to a club."

"Well, it was a dream that later took shape. They knew I had one year left on my contract with Atlético Madrid, and Jorge Mas then traveled to Madrid. Mas has an important relationship with the owner of Madrid. When it began to become a reality and gain momentum, we started talking about the dream of being able to share the club with Leo every day, on the pitch and in the locker room."

De Paul has signed on a temporary loan with an option to purchase for €15 million at the end of the season, from Inter Miami. Lionel Messi is still in contract negotiations as his deal expires at year's end.

