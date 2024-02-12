"He's never been a leader on the pitch" - Egypt legend slams Mohamed Salah, raises Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo question 

Former Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma star Mido recently questioned Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's leadership capabilities.

The 31-year-old attacker picked up an injury during Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations campaign and continues to await his return to competitive action. Claiming that Salah, who is Egypt's captain, fails to show leadership qualities, Mido said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Is Messi as a leader for Argentina like Salah as a leader for Egypt. Salah is Egypt’s star, but does what he does with the national team resemble what Messi does with Argentina?"

“Does Salah do what Ronaldo does with Portugal? Directing players in penalty kicks, saying who will take the shot and who will follow, and imposing his personality on everyone."

After drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions to their respective nations, Mido went on to add about the captaincy situation at Anfield.

“Salah has evolved mentally, but he has never been a leader on the pitch. Ask yourself why Salah has never worn the captain’s armband for Liverpool? Don’t say it’s because he’s a foreign player, as this is not a factor in English football, and there is ample evidence."

“Salah was negatively affected by becoming the captain of Egypt. He would have had more freedom and less pressure if he remained without that armband," he added.

Despite concerns about influencing the dressing room, Salah remains Egypt's most influential star when it comes to goals. He's scored 54 goals and assisted 32 in 96 appearances across competitions for the country.

The Merseysiders will be eager to have him back, given his importance in the campaign so far. Salah has notched up 14 goals and eight assists in 20 Premier League appearances. Liverpool are currently at the top of the league table with 54 points after 24 games.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about Mohamed Salah's return date ahead of the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley on Saturday (February 10).

The attacker has now missed six games across competitions due to this injury, but is expected to train in the build-up to his side's weekend match. Klopp said (via 90 min):

"We hope he can be part of parts of training next week, so we have to see, he's going through all paces. But look, it's positive. It's either next week or the week after, if you ask him it's next week."

Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday (February 17) for their next league fixture. Liverpool two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.