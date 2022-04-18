“He’s never needed competition to be the best” – Klopp reveals interesting assessment about Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the arrival of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window has nothing to do with Sadio Mane's recent good form. The Sengalese star has been utilized as a centre-forward of late.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Manchester United on 19 April, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I've known Sadio nearly six years, as far as I have known him he's never needed competition to be the best version of himself. I'm not sure bringing in Luis affected that part of his game. But playing centre suits Sadio very well as well."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I have known Sadio for nearly 6 years - he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself. He has consistently performed at an incredibly high level."



anfieldwatch.co.uk/suits-sadio-ve… Jurgen Klopp:"I have known Sadio for nearly 6 years - he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself. He has consistently performed at an incredibly high level." Jurgen Klopp:"I have known Sadio for nearly 6 years - he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself. He has consistently performed at an incredibly high level." 🔥anfieldwatch.co.uk/suits-sadio-ve…

Sadio Mane's goals have been vital for the Reds in recent weeks. He scored twice against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on 16 April, which resulted in a 3-2 win for his side. He even scored against the same opposition in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw a week earlier.

Mane also scored once against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League first-leg quarterfinal in a convincing 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 30-year-old forward's goals have been even more vital due to Mohamed Salah's recent goalless run. Salah has now failed to score in three consecutive league games. However, due to goals coming from elsewhere, the barren run has not hampered the Reds' season.

As things stand, Sadio Mane is Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer this season behind Salah and Diogo Jota. The former Southampton forward has scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

It is, however, worth pointing out that Mane has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. So far, there have been no advancements in the negotiations between the player and the club.

Liverpool return to league action after booking a place in the FA Cup final

Liverpool will take on fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League after successfully booking a place in the FA Cup final. The Reds will now face Chelsea in the final in a repeat of the Carabao Cup final from earlier this year. Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties on that occasion.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Let's do this, 𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 Another massive week coming up...Let's do this, 𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 Another massive week coming up... 🔴Let's do this, 𝙩𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 ✊ https://t.co/gr6Ad9QoRs

Liverpool are currently a point behind league leaders Manchester City with seven matches remaining in the season. The Merseyside club need a positive result against Manchester United to maintain their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, face Brighton & Hove Albion on 20 April.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee