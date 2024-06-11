"He's never negative", "He was ruthless" - Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira picks biggest influence, compares it to playing for Mourinho

Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has claimed that former Gunners coach Arsene Wenger was the biggest influence and inspiration in his managerial career. He picked the 74-year-old over legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who coached him during his stint at Inter Milan.

Vieira and Wenger arrived at Arsenal within months of each other in late 1996. The duo enjoyed a trophy-laden nine-year spell before the 1998 World Cup winner departed for Italian giants Juventus in 2005.

The pair lifted three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three English Super Cup titles together.

Speaking about Wenger's importance in shaping his managerial style on the Stick To Football podcast, Vieira said (via Manchester World):

“I spent nine years with Arsene as a manager and the way that he was coaching and connecting himself with the players. I would say he is the manager who has the most influence on me today as a manager."

"It’s about the confidence and self-belief that he has on the players, especially young players. You make mistakes and he doesn’t take that trust away – he’s a really good communicator. He always managed to find the right words to push you – he’s never negative."

Vieira was also coached by Mourinho at Inter Milan from 2008 to 2010. The side won back-to-back Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, a Supercoppa Italiana title and, most importantly, the 2009-10 Champions League.

Talking about Mourinho's style and the coaching elements that he has inculcated from the Portuguese mastermind, Vieira added:

“On the other side, I had Jose Mourinho as a coach when I was at Inter, and he was ruthless – it’s about competition and winning. I took some of that as well – if you want to win, you need a bit of ruthlessness to make decisions about performances."

"I would love to go back" - Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira reveals willingness to return to the Premier League

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira expressed an interest in returning to the Premier League as a manager in the future. Having already played for the Gunners and Manchester City in the English top flight, he said that his aim was to lift the league title and the Champions League with one of his former sides.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, the former Arsenal skipper said (via Manchester World):

"I would love to go back to the Premier League. It is the best league. It's where you have the best coaches, the best players and it’s the most entertaining league."

"I would love to go back to the Premier League one day. The aim would be to manage one of the teams I used to play for, to play Champions League football and try to win a title. That is my aim and drive."

The Frenchman currently manages Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg after signing a three-year deal with the club in July 2023.