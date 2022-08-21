“He’s never played with me; he doesn’t know how I am” – Manchester United superstar reacts to comments from Agbonlahor ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reacted to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor's criticism of his team's performance in the Premier League last weekend.

Agbonlahor labelled the Red Devils 'amateur' and 'divided' on talkSPORT following their 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday (August 13). However, Fernandes has said that he isn't affected by the comments from the former striker.

The Manchester United midfielder said in an interview with Portuguese outlet Record:

"It's honestly not something that worries me too much. He's never played with me; he doesn't know how I am. Just yesterday I told my wife, who spoke to me (about) this interview, and I said, 'you know what calms me down?'"

Fernandes shared the words of encouragement he received from former United teammate Juan Mata before the interview, who praised the Portuguese for his personality and urged him to continue being himself. Fernandes said:

"Two days ago, a person called Juan Mata, world champion, European champion, winner of the Champions, all in England, said to me 'you were (one of the best) the best people I've met in football; continue like that, being yourself, with that honesty, this ability to work.'"

The Red Devils player concluded:

"If someone says that ... you know how I am. Boring, because I demand it, but because I am demanding with myself, and I also demand it from others."

It's worth noting that Manchester United have lost their opening two Premier League games this season, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 to Brentford. It remains to be seen if they'll return to winning ways in their next game against Liverpool on Monday (August 22).

Manchester United and Liverpool set for blockbuster clash or damp squib?

Bruno Fernandes hasn't been at the top of his game recently.

Manchester United and Liverpool are scheduled to face each other in their third league game of the season on Monday. Neither Premier League giant have won this season, so both teams will be raring to go for the three points at Old Trafford.

Liverpool enter the game as the favourites, as they've drawn their opening two games, while United are winless so far. It remains to be seen who ends up victorious in this clash - which could be a blockbuster duel or a damp squib.

Also, the game presents an opportunity to both managers to bounce back after attracting criticism over their teams' poor outings in recent weeks. Victory on Monday will be a strong statement.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav