"He's the new Neymar" - Vitor Roque's agent urges Barcelona to sign attacker nicknamed 'Messinho'

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque's agent, Andre Cury, has urged the La Liga giants to sign Brazilian winger Estevao Willian, who is nicknamed 'Messinho'.

Cury said Bluagrana should consider signing the 16-year-old, as he can join Roque in attack and form a reliable partnership with his countryman at Camp Nou. The agent also labeled Willian as the "new Neymar."

He said (via BarcaTimes):

"In my opinion, Barcelona should consider signing Messinho because he will give a lot of joy to Barca alongside Vitor Roque. I bet a lot on Messinho because he is the new Neymar."

Willian, also known as Messinho, plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras. For the senior team of Palmeiras, the 16-year-old winger has made five appearances, in which he has provided an assist. Estevao also scored three goals in the 2023 U-17 FIFA World Cup, which was won by Germany.

Last year, Palmeiras also sealed a deal for 17-year-old Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of £51 million. Endrick became a hot topic again in the world of football when he scored during Brazil's 1-0 win over England at Wembley on Saturday, March 23.

Barcelona confident about the signing of 26-year-old Spanish midfielder in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are confident about the signing of Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia in the upcoming summer transfer, as per Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

As per the report, the La Liga giants are keen to sign a midfielder in the summer, and Garcia's resume and skills fulfill their criteria for a talisman. Barcelona are expected to complete the Spaniard's signing for a reported transfer fee of €14-15 million from Girona.

The 26-year-old joined Girona from SD Eibar in July 2021 on a free transfer. For Girona, the Spanish midfielder has made a total of 163 appearances, bagging eight goals and 21 assists.

Moreover, Garcia has also captained the Blanquivermells in 17 matches in La Liga this season. Girona are currently third in the La Liga table with 62 points in 29 matches, behind Barcelona (64 points) and Real Madrid (72 points).