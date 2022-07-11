“He’s a very nice guy off the pitch” – Victor Lindelof makes bold claim on who should be Manchester United captain next season

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has backed Harry Maguire to continue as Red Devils skipper for the upcoming campaign.

Several fans and pundits were critical of Maguire's leadership during the 2021-22 season. United endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign, recording their lowest-ever points tally (57 points). They also failed to make deep runs in both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Maguire's error-filled performances on the pitch didn't help their cause, with many calling for Cristiano Ronaldo or David de Gea to take over the armband. Erik ten Hag's arrival this summer has only seen more of those suggestions.

90min reported two weeks ago that Ronaldo and De Gea were the only real candidates for the Manchester United captaincy. However, the former's future at Old Trafford has since been thrown into doubt.

Lindelof, meanwhile, has praised Maguire and believes the team trusts in his abilities. The Swedish international said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“I think he's a great captain. Harry is a great player and a great captain as well. He's a very nice guy off the pitch, he tries to talk a lot and communicate with the players.”

Lindelof went on to add:

“It’s normal, if you're the captain of the biggest club in the world, that people outside will speak. But I don’t think it’s a problem for him and I think everyone trusts him as well.”

Neither Harry Maguire not Victor Lindelof impressed for Manchester United last season

Maguire and Lindelof were Manchester United's first-choice centre-back pairing prior to the start of last season. Former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusted the duo, who played a major part in the club finishing second in the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign.

However, neither Maguire nor Lindelof could build on those performances last season. The former played 37 times in all competitions, scoring two goals and one own-goal. United averaged just 1.57 points per match with the 29-year-old in their starting XI.

Raphael Varane's arrival from Real Madrid last summer was expected to limit Lindelof's playing time. However, Varane's injury issues meant the 27-year-old made 35 appearances across competitions. Lindelof laid out two assists but Manchester United averaged just 1.49 points per match when he was involved.

Maguire and Lindelof's struggles, coupled with Varane's fitness concerns, could be why the Red Devils are looking to sign Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax. As per The Sun, they have agreed personal terms with the Argentine and have tabled a £42 million bid for Ajax's consideration.

