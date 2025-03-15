"He's a nightmare for defenders" - Lee Sharpe names Premier League star as 'ideal signing' for Manchester United

Former English winger Lee Sharpe has suggested that Manchester United should sign Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta to partner Rasmus Hojlund in the front line. According to the former United attacker, Mateta would be an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim's side.

Lee Sharpe has backed Jean-Philippe Mateta by stating that the French forward is physical, experienced and would fit Amorin's playing style at Old Trafford. The football pundit claimed that Hojlund could also learn from the 27-year-old by playing alongside him.

Sharpe said via the Daily Express:

"Jean-Philippe Mateta would be a great buy for Manchester United. He'd give some respite to Rasmus Hojlund and would be someone to learn and play off him. He's physical, and he's a nightmare for defenders to play against, so I definitely think he'd be a positive addition."

He added:

"With the players Ruben Amorin has available and the style of football he wants to play, I think Jean-Philippe Mateta would be an ideal signing. He's someone that can hold the ball up, knows where the goal is and can bring other players into play."

United are 15th in the Premier League with 34 points in 28 games. The Red Devils have scored only 34 goals in English top-tier football as Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have scored five goals combined. Additionally, Hojlund last scored in the league against Nottingham Forest on December 7.

Meanwhile, Mateta has played 33 games for Crystal Palace this season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists across competitions.

Bruno Fernandes reveals that he received offers to leave Manchester United last summer

Manchester United v Real Sociedad de Futbol - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had an option to leave Manchester United last summer. At the time, he talked with former United boss Erik ten Hag and asked the board if they had him in their long-term plans.

The Red Devils captain was told that he would be a crucial part of the rebuild, and he decided to stay at Old Trafford. The former Sporting CP star said after United's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 (via BBC Sport):

"I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave. We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying. They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as a part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten hag also."

The Portuguese midfielder added:

"He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful."

Fernandes recently steered the Red Devils towards a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEL Round of 16 on Thursday, March 13. The United captain scored a hat-trick as Ruben Amorin's side secured a spot in the UEL quarterfinals with a 5-2 aggregate score.

