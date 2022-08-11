“He’s not a No.9 who is going to win you Champions League and leagues anymore” – former Manchester United midfielder makes interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverly has made an interesting claim about troubled Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo. Although he feels the prolific No. 7 has a 'big role' to play at the club, he's no longer a player who can help win major titles.

Ronaldo is contemplating an exit from Manchester United, less than a year after making a sensational return to Old Trafford. While he finished as the club's top-scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions, United's overall performance wasn't up to the mark. They finished a lowly sixth in the points table, registering their worst points tally (58) in a season.

Unconvinced by United's ability to compete for trophies and the club not in the UEFA Champions League this season, Ronaldo wants his way out. However, no club has made a bid for him yet, with the summer transfer window drawing to a close in under three weeks.

The Portuguese came off the bench in the club's Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. However, he couldn't help his team from going down 2-1 at home.

Given his propensity to score goals, Ronaldo is expected to find his goal-scoring boots soon. Nevertheless, Cleverly feels Ronaldo is now incapable of delivering league and Champions League titles. Speaking to Talksport, Cleverly said:

“Do I think he helps them get Champions League football? For sure. He's not a No. 9 who is going to win you Champions Leagues and leagues any more, but I don't think that's where United are at.I think he definitely has a big part to play for the club. Without his goals, they'll struggle even more. As far as long term goes, they need to find a different way, and they're struggling in the market at the minute.”

Manchester United are looking out for offensive options but so far haven't made any signings this summer.

Manchester United's new season gets off to shaky start

For all the hype surrounding their revival under new manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's new season got off to a whimper.

It was another disappointing display, as United were all over the place at the back and struggled to create meaningful attacking chances up front.

Even Ronaldo's introduction in the second half didn't improve things. The Portuguese was devoid of proper service and must be seriously reconsidering his future now.

The defeat laid bare the enormity of the task awaiting Ten Hag, so it's worth seeing how the team bounces back. United travel to Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

