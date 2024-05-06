“He’s now a must in my mind” - Michael Owen insists England should drop Bukayo Saka for 22-year-old star at Euro 2024

Michael Owen has claimed that England should drop Bukayo Saka for Cole Palmer in Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany. Saka has been Arsenal's leading attacker this season. He has scored 20 goals and has provided 14 assists in 46 appearances across competitions this season.

Saka has netted 16 league goals and became the first English attacker since Ian Wright to net 15 league goals for Arsenal in a season.

Palmer, on the other hand, has been phenomenal since his summer move to Chelsea. He has scored 24 goals and has provided 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

Owen thinks Palmer deserves the nod in Gareth Southgate's first XI over Saka. He said (via Metro):

"I would now start Cole Palmer over Bukayo Saka. I don't think you can ignore Palmer's form and quality any longer. I had him in my squad a few months ago but now he's one of the best players in the Premier League. He might even get Player of the Year, possibly the Golden Boot, and that's in a struggling team."

Owen added:

"So he's now a must in my mind. I would play him on the right. I'd have Foden and him, one on the right and one central, then have Rice as a lone number 6, then Bellingham and Foden as 8s and 10s and Cole on the right."

Cole Palmer made his England debut in November 2023 and has so far made two appearances for the Three Lions' senior team.

Bukayo Saka's England career

Bukayo Saka made his England debut in 2020 and has so far made 32 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Saka was a crucial player for England during the Euro 2020, playing four matches in the competitions, scoring once. The Arsenal star, though, missed his penalty in the final's penalty shootout, which England lost.

Saka was once again a key player for Gareth Southgate's side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored three goals in five appearances before England were knocked out by France in the quarterfinals of the competition.