"He's a nuisance, I wouldn’t want to play against him" - Tim Sherwood claims Liverpool attacker is getting back to his best

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood hailed Darwin Nunez after he helped Liverpool secure a 3-1 win against West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday, September 24.

The 24-year-old scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute, lobbing Alphonse Areola on the half-volley from his first touch, to give the Reds a 2-1 lead against the Hammers. Jurgen Klopp's men would go on to win 3-1, securing an important three points.

Despite being named on the bench for his first three league games, Nunez has made a stellar start to the season. He has now scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

Nunez struggled at times last season as he adjusted to the Premier League. Despite conveying his rawness and talent, he was guilty of missing numerous big chances, scoring 15 goals in 42 appearances.

However, the Uruguayan seems to be reaching his best form now. Sherwood addressed this while talking to Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“He (Nunez) is back to his best. Causing havoc up there for any defenders. I really like Liverpool and I think they are going to challenge for the Premier League title."

He added:

“He is a nuisance. I wouldn’t want to play against him. He is a pest. He runs you in-behind. He can take the ball. He is a good size and backs in. He isn’t technically very clean, but sometimes, that’s his biggest asset – I think he is a real threat. I think he is a huge asset to Liverpool now.”

The Reds face Leicester City next in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 27.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah equals Premier League record after scoring against West Ham

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah joined elite company in Premier League history after he scored a 16th-minute penalty to help the Reds defeat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday.

The Egyptian King's goal meant he has scored or assisted in each of the Reds' six league games this season. As per Daily Mirror, he became the fifth-ever player to do so joining David Beckham (2000-01), Thierry Henry (2004-05), Sergio Aguero (2019-20), and Erling Haaland (2022-23).

Salah has entered his seventh season for the Reds and shows no signs of slowing down as he proves why he is one of the best players in the world. The 31-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists in seven appearances across all competitions this season.