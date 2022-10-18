"He's not obsessed with himself" - Jose Mourinho dubs Karim Benzema as a 'team player' after 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph

Jose Mourinho recently stated that Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is a team player after the Frenchman won the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

Benzema had a fantastic season last term, scoring 44 goals and providing 16 assists in 46 games for Los Blancos. He lifted the UEFA Champions League and La Liga trophies last season as well.

Hence, the striker won the Ballon d'Or award quite deservingly. Mourinho, one of Benzema's former coaches, talked about the special qualities of the French forward that make him unique.

The Portuguese coach insisted that Karim Benzema is not self-obsessed. Rather, the Real Madrid no. 9 works for the betterment of his team.

Here's what the current AS Roma manager said (via theMadridZone):

"Benzema is a team player. He's not obsessed with himself, not obsessed with Ballon d'Or or obsessed with outscoring A, B or C. He is obsessed with HIS TEAM."

Mourinho and Benzema worked together from 2010 to 2013. They won one La Liga and one Copa Del Rey trophy during their time together in the Spanish capital.

Benzema scored 78 goals and provided 49 assists in 150 games under the Portuguese tactician at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema became the fifth French player in history to win the Ballon d'Or award

Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris: Karim Benzema

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema entered his name on French football heritage as he became the fifth player to ever lift the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The other four French players to ever win the honor are Raymond Kopa, Jean-Pierre Papin, Michel Platini, and Zinedine Zidane.

Kopa won the award back in 1958. Platini is a three-time recipient of the honor, as he won it for three successive years from 1983 to 1985.

Papin, meanwhile, lifted the award in 1991. Zidane won the Ballon d'Or back in 1998.

The Frenchman will jow look to help his national team defend their world champion status in Qatar as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 20. Benzema is a crucial cog in Didier Deschamps' wheel.

France are set to take on Australia on November 23 in their first game of the tournament. They will then play Denmark and Tunisia on November 26 and November 30, respectively.

