"He’s the most obvious one to go" - Journalist claims key Real Madrid star could leave this summer

Rodrygo Goes is the likeliest to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to ESPN journalist Sam Marsden. The Brazilian forward is apparently unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been linked with Arsenal of late.

Rodrygo has seen Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior steal his thunder this season. However, the 24-year-old has still registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as cited by TBR Football, Marsden added that Los Blancos have a decision on their hands this summer.

“Yeah, more than a suggestion (that he could leave). I think that Real Madrid have to make a big decision this summer. Rodrygo seems to be the one that’s being pushed towards the door," said Marsden.

He continued:

“I think one of Rodrygo or potentially even Vinicius Jr has to go. Because you’ve got [Kylian] Mbappe, you’ve got Vinicius Jr, they all want that same space. I don’t know how much of a say Xabi Alonso will have in things. Rodrygo has made it clear he wants to play on the left, he’s been playing on the right at Real Madrid so he’s the most obvious one to go."

He concluded:

“But, Vinicius Jr might be a bigger money-spinner, and may actually fix their problems a little bit more because they’ve kind of got that status problem between Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, [Jude] Bellingham in the shadows as well.”

Rodrygo is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2028.

Have Real Madrid completed their first signing of the summer?

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer. The LaLiga giants were heavily linked with the player for a while, with the club desperate to bolster their backline this year.

Huijsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Cherries and has turned heads at multiple clubs in the continent. However, it was always suggested that the 20-year-old prefers to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have now released the statement confirming the arrival of the first signing of the summer. The statement read:

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030.”

Bournemouth have also confirmed that the Spanish giants have triggered Huijsen's £50m release clause. He is now likely to be available for next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

