“He’s obviously annoyed” - Tim Sherwood insists Arsenal star must now engage in talks with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal continued their strong start to the new Premier League season by securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on their travels. It was far from an easy game for the Gunners, but substitute Leandro Trossard’s opening goal gave them a cushion before Thomas Partey’s strike sealed all three points.

Trossard, who came on for Gabriel Martinelli, made an immediate impact by being in the right place at the right time to slot the ball past Emiliano Martinez. However, his celebration was somewhat subdued, as he seemingly sent a message to manager Mikel Arteta, who hasn’t started him in the Gunners' first two games.

The Belgian eventually performed his trademark 'goggles' celebration, but in a more muted manner. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes that Trossard is a game-changer whom Arsenal should utilize more frequently.

"I was crying out during the game to Mikel Arteta saying ‘come on, bring on Trossard.’ Martinelli, it wasn’t his day. He was too wide. Trossard plays that position a lot better, comes into pockets. I was crying out for him to come onto the pitch and he changed the game."

"Six of his 14 goals have come off the bench. He feels like he should be starting, the way he comes in and impacts things. What he has to be wary of is that the manager thinks he’s too good as an impact player. All he can do is do what he’s doing. You saw with his celebration there he was saying ‘that’s what I do," Sherwood said (via TBR Football).

Additionally, Sherwood suggested that it’s time for Trossard to have a conversation with Arteta about his role in the squad. The 29-year-old started only 18 Premier League games last season, but made a consistent impact as a substitute, scoring 12 goals.

"I’m not saying he should be screaming and shouting, but he needs to have a chat with Mikel and say ‘look gaffer, I deserve it now. I’m sure next weekend he starts.’ He’s annoyed, he’s obviously annoyed, but he’s shown it in the correct way there," Sherwood added.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 for a reported £27 million and has been a valuable asset for Arteta ever since. He has made a total of 70 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Leandro Trossard set an example with his performance

Arteta certainly faces a dilemma this season, as Trossard appears to have started the season strongly, while Martinelli is yet to find his stride.

With Arsenal boasting plenty of quality in the wide areas, Arteta acknowledged that Trossard’s muted celebration was due to not being included in the starting lineup. However, the Spanish tactician appreciated the Belgian’s response on the pitch when he came on for the final 25 minutes.

"When you don’t get picked, there are certain ways to react. Leo is upset, but he is upset and shows on the pitch how good he is – not upset and comes in and reacts badly. That is a huge quality. Then, when you put him in the starting line-up, he does exactly the same thing. That is a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself," Arteta said (via GOAL).

Arsenal will next face Trossard’s former club, Brighton & Hove Albion, on August 31 before the international break. After that, they have two challenging away fixtures, first against Tottenham Hotspur and then against Manchester City.

