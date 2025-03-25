“He’s obviously learned that well at Arsenal” - Roy Keane aims cheeky dig at Gunners star for ‘clever’ trick during international break

Roy Keane has taken a cheeky dig at Arsenal after Myles Lewis-Skelly won a freekick for England against Latvia. The freekick led to England's opening goal of the match after Reece James scored from over 25 yards out.

Speaking on ITV, Keane stated that Lewis-Skelly was 'learning well' at Arsenal on how to win freekicks and gain advantage from 50-50 situations. He added that it was a cleverly won freekick that led to the opening goal.

Keane said via Now Arsenal:

“It was touch and go. I think they were clever in winning the free-kick. Latvia were slightly unlucky, but take nothing away from the finish. Lewis-Skelly… he’s obviously learned that well at Arsenal over the years. It’s 50-50."

Ian Wright was quick to defend the youngster and claimed that it was normal to win a free kick in that manner. He added that it was a smart and clever way to gain an advantage and there was nothing wrong with it.

Following Reece James' opening goal, Harry Kane scored just after the hour mark to make it 2-0 before Eberechi Eze made it 3-0 to seal the win in the 76th minute. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated the game and made it two wins in as many games for the new manager after they beat Albania in his first match in charge last week.

Arsenal star was not the only England player accused of cheating against Latvia

While Roy Keane accused Myles Lewis-Skelly of winning a freekick, Marcus Rashford was unsuccessful in his attempt to get a penalty. Former referee Keith Hackett was quick to hit out at the Manchester United loanee for diving to try and win a penalty.

He praised the referee for making the right call and called for football authorities to dish out punishments for simulations. Hackett told Football Insider:

“The action by Rashford is blatant cheating and given the correct decision not to award the appealed penalty kick he should have issued a yellow card to Rashford for an act of simulation attempting to deceive the referee. Football authorities need to instruct their referees to take firmer action on these incidents.”

England players are back with their clubs this week as the International break is done. Arsenal are back in action against Fulham next week as they chase the Premier League title, while Rashford's Aston Villa will be in FA Cup action during the weekend against Preston North End in the quarterfinals.

