“He’s obviously a top player” - Liverpool star Joe Gomez lavishes praise on Arsenal man after FA Cup win

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has praised Arsenal star Bukayo Saka following the Reds' FA Cup victory against the Gunners. Jurgen Klopp's side knocked Mikel Arteta's team out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win in the third round.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 80th minute, courtesy of an own goal from Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior (from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross) with Luis Diaz doubling the lead in the last minute of the game.

Joe Gomez was tasked to keep Bukayo Saka at bay as he featured in an unorthodox left-back position in the absence of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Gomez did particulaly well against Saka as the England winger couldn't really impact the game much from Arsenal's right flanks. However, following the game Gomez acknowledged the immense quality the Arsenal winger possesses.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Gomez said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“It’s tough playing against Bukayo Saka, he’s obviously a top player and a direct winger. It’s not often the case these days in the Premier League but he’s one that will stay wide to pick up the ball and drive at you. It was tough and I knew it was going to be having played against him so recently.”

Joe Gomez has been immense for Liverpool this season, filling in at centre-back, right-back and left-back. The 26-year-old has done incredibly well at left-back with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both injured.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have suffered a dip in form of late and have won just once in their last seven games across competitions. They had the chances to take the lead early on against the Reds on Sunday but failed to sieze their opportinities.

Alexis Mac Allister hails three Liverpool players following 2-0 victory against Arsenal

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has praised youngsters Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark as they played their parts in the Reds' 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup. Quansah started at the back alongside Ibrahima Konate while Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark made a solid impact after coming on from the bench.

Jurgen Klopp's side were without several of their key players but still managed to beat Arsenal at their home turf. Virgil van Dijk was absent due to illness, while Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are currently away on international duty. Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Stefan Bajcetic were also missing with injuries.

Mac Allister has hailed the three youngsters fow how admirably they performed in the absence of their senior players. Mac Allister said (as quoted by Echo):

"We know how important they are for us, Virgil, Endo and Mo, but we always say that the other players have to step up and do their job. Quansah had an amazing game so it’s something we have to keep proving every single game because we are definitely going to miss them. I'm very happy for the young players as well who came into the game at a tough moment. I’m really happy for them because they deserved it."

Quansah has been the revelation of the season for Liverpool and has stepped up well following Joe Matip's season-ending ACL injury. Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark are 20 and 18 respectively, and have shown great potential this season.