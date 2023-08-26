“He’s offering nothing” – Darren Bent firmly believes it is bad idea to keep relying on Arsenal star after draw against Fulham 

Darren Bent has questioned Arsenal's decision to rely on Kai Havertz as the Germany international had another forgettable display for his new club.

Havertz arrived at the Emirates for a fee of £65 million from Chelsea, grabbing headlines because he left the Blues for a direct rival. But he is yet to hit the ground running under Mikel Arteta.

Havertz played the full 180 minutes in Arsenal's first two Premier League games this season, both of which ended in wins. But he was largely forgettable in those games and left much to be desired in the No. 8 role he was used in.

Mikel Arteta started him in the left side of a midfield three once again as the Gunners hosted Fulham in the league earlier today. He was, however, hooked just four minutes before the hour mark as his team trailed 1-0.

Questioning Havertz's impact on the Arsenal team, Bent tweeted:

"I'll always back player that play for your club, But Havertz isn't working in this arsenal team, the Midfield has no balance and right now he's offering nothing. Fair play to Fulham though"

Fabio Vieira came on to replace Havertz and helped his team stage a brilliant comeback. He won the penalty which was dispatched by Bukayo Saka and laid the assist to substitute Eddie Nketiah, who made it 2-1 in the 72nd minute.

Fulham, who were down to 10 men after Calvin Bassey's red card in the 83rd minute, secured a late point after Joao Palhinha scored from a well-taken corner kick.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal 'dominated' Fulham

Mikel Arteta was unhappy with Arsenal dropping points in the Premier League to Fulham.

After conceding a first-minute goal to Andreas Pereira, the Gunners had to wait until the 70th minute for the equalizer. Two minutes later, they completed the comeback and seven minutes before the 90-minute mark, the Gunners were a man up.

But one poorly-marked corner kick meant the Cottagers walked away with a point. After the game, Arteta told BBC MOTD:

"We dominated the game and created countless chances and should have scored five, six, seven goals easily. And when you have done the most difficult thing which is to get back ahead against a team that is well organised, you have to defend your box from one corner.

"It is the only chance they have and you get punished. Yet still you get another two chances and don't score - that is the story of the game."

Arsenal finished the game with 72% possession and had 11 shots on target as compared to Fulham's three.