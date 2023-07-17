"He's an old school in a new era" – Liverpool legend explains Jordan Henderson dilemma amid Saudi interest

Liverpool great Steve Nicol has claimed that Jordan Henderson will feel bad about leaving the Reds to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Henderson, 33, has emerged as a hot topic of speculation after being a subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. He is reportedly thought to seal a move away from Anfield this summer as he has fallen behind in the pecking order at the club of late.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol shared his thoughts on Henderson's current situation at the 19-time English champions. He elaborated:

"If this is up to Henderson, then a 33-year-old, being offered the kind of money that they are offering, then absolutely you would go. It is a big blow to lose him. We are talking about somebody who was, not only key on the field, but key off it too. For Liverpool, it's a dilemma."

Nicol claimed that Henderson might feel sad about departing, adding:

"I don't know Henderson personally, but from everything I have been told about him, he is probably going to feel as bad for the club as Liverpool would if he decided that he wanted to leave this summer."

Guessing the 77-cap England international's mental state, Nicol added:

"As much as I think, at 33, you take the money. 100%. I think he will be tossing and turning thinking: 'Am I letting my club down? Letting everybody down?' Because I think this is the way this guy is. I don't think he is your normal footballer. He's an old school in a new era."

Henderson, who still has two years left on his contract, is inching closer to an exit with Al-Ettifaq preparing a bid of £10 million, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the Steven Gerrard-coached Saudi team has reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder. The side are believed to have offered him a deal that would see him earn £700,000-per-week.

So far, the ex-Sunderland man has played in 492 games for Liverpool.

Liverpool keen to sign Premier League star

With Liverpool allegedly set to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian sides this summer, they are currently preparing a list of replacements. So far, they have been linked with Romeo Lavia, Kalvin Phillips, Ryan Gravenberch, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Now, according to Football Insider, the Reds have earmarked Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure as a possible reinforcement. They are of the opinion that the 23-year-old could effectively replace Fabinho in the defensive midfield role in Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3 setup.

Doucoure, who joined the Eagles from RC Lens in a switch worth up to £22 million last summer, was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year last season. He started all of his 35 appearances for his club last term.