“He’s one that I look at especially because he plays in the league as well” - Premier League star hails Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as ‘best of the best’ 

Jarrod Bowen heaped praise on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the West Ham player named the Egyptian as someone he looks up to.

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City three seasons ago. He has become a crucial part of his club. The 25-year-old scored 12 league goals last season in the Premier League and has managed to break into Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Salah, meanwhile, has been nothing short of phenomenal since joining the Anfield club. In 258 appearances for the club, the Egyptian maestro has scored 159 goals and provided 64 assists.

Salah also played for Chelsea earlier in his career. However, he didn't flourish at Stamford Bridge as he did with the Reds. His combined Premier League career between the two clubs has been impressive as well.

In 196 appearances in England's top flight, Salah has scored 122 goals and provided 52 assists. Bowen, a right-sided forward like Salah, acknowledged that the Egyptian has been on a different level during his second spell in England.

Here's what the West Ham United star had to say:

"There's a lot of left footed players all around the world like you said, but in the Premier League I look at Mo Salah and see what he's done in the past six years or however long he's been here."

He added:

"The goals that he's scored and the way that he plays, I'd say he's the best of the best in that position. He's one that I look at especially because he plays in the league as well."

Bowen, meanwhile, has scored 28 goals and provided 23 assists in his 108 appearances for West Ham United. The player is yet to open his scoring account in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool have suffered a wary start to their Premier League campaign this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a lot to ponder after a shocking start to the season

Liverpool have found it hard to get their bearings together at the start of the 2022-23 season of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's men have drawn two out of their first three games and have lost the other.

With two points from three games, the Anfield-based side sit in sixteenth spot in the Premier League table.

Two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace marked a troubled start to their season. A recent away loss to Manchester United further deteriorated the situation.

While alarm bells are not yet ringing for the Reds, they need a positive outcome in their next outing.

