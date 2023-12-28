"He’s one of the most important players for the club" - Roberto Martinez heaps praises on Manchester United star after Aston Villa win

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has labeled Diogo Dalot as one of Manchester United's most important players, alluding to the right-back's versatility.

Dalot has been a mainstay in the United side since Erik ten Hag arrived in July 2022. The 24-year-old has been an ever-present this season, making 25 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Portugal international has not only been playing in his preferred right-back position but also as a makeshift left-back. He often drives forward with the ball and also has a sweet right-footed strike in his locker like his screamer in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United (October 21).

Martinez coaches Dalot at international level and he gave a glowing verdict of his right-back. The Spanish tactician spoke after watching him in action for Manchester United in a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa (via utdreport):

"From a footballing point of view, there's so much pressure on full-backs these days, and he [Dalot] can play on the right and the left, and the most interesting thing is that he also plays through the middle. That versatility has been essential for (United). He’s one of the most important players for the club."

Dalot committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new five-year contract with the club in May. He's been at Old Trafford since July 2018 when he joined from Primeira Liga side FC Porto for a reported £19 million.

Manchester United reportedly want to tie Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof down to new deals

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks set for a contract extension.

Dalot has spent several years playing in a defense consisting of the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof. More often than not he's been challenging the former for the right-back starting berth. That competition may be set to continue.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United are keen on agreeing on new deals with Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof. Both defenders' current deals expire in June next year, although there is the option of a further year.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that United are looking at the duo's contract extensions similarly to how they handled Dalot's:

"It is similar to what they did with Diogo Dalot less than a year ago. They had a chance to trigger the option, but they decided to offer him a longer contract. The conversations are ongoing with Wan-Bissaka."

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a career renaissance under Ten Hag after spending a period frozen out of the first team. He's made 14 appearances across competitions this season, contributing two assists.

Meanwhile, Lindelof has displayed similar versatility to Dalot this season, operating as a left-back on occasion. The Swedish center-back has appeared 18 times, chipping in with two goal contributions and helping his side keep six clean sheets.