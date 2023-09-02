“He’s one of a kind” - Real Madrid star salutes Jude Bellingham and hails their ‘connection’ after late winner against Getafe

In their latest La Liga escapade, Real Madrid registered a 2-1 victory against Getafe to maintain their perfect start to the domestic season, thanks to a 95th-minute winner by Jude Bellingham. The English prodigy has now scored in all of his La Liga appearances, racking up five goals and an assist in four games.

Having trailed the Azulones for 47 minutes, Real Madrid finally found a breakthrough in the second half through Joselu. Despite dominating their opponents for the better part of the latter half, Carlo Ancelotti's men struggled to add to their goal tally until the very end.

Just when it seemed that the two teams would be sharing the spoils of war, Jude Bellingham stepped up to the task, tapping in the winner in the dying embers of the game. The Englishman's last-minute strike secured a hard-earned victory for his club and earned him a heap of praise from teammates and neutrals alike.

Brahim Diaz, who recently made his return to Real Madrid after spending three seasons at AC Milan, joined in on the Bellingham hype train, applauding his teammate's stellar start to life in the Spanish capital.

He also shed some light on the brilliant chemistry that Jude Bellingham shares with his peers, stating:

"With Jude we had a connection off the pitch, from the very beginning. On the field too. He's one of a kind."

The men in white retained their spot at the top of the Spanish top flight by registering their fourth victory in as many league games. Having fended off a scare from minnows Getafe, Los Merengues are now the only team in La Liga to possess a perfect record.

This feat is especially commendable when one considers the number of injuries that Real Madrid have had to incur in the past month. The Spanish giants are operating without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and newcomer Arda Guler.

Real Madrid's splurge on Jude Bellingham is turning out to be a bargain

Since Jude Bellingham started turning heads with his performances at Borussia Dortmund, the rumors of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu surfaced.

In 2023, Madrid acted upon the speculations, splashing a gigantic fee of €103m plus 30% add-ons to secure the highly-contested signature of the youngster, per Fabrizio Romano.

While a lot of eyebrows were raised due to the hefty price tag attached to the 20-year-old midfielder's transfer, Jude Bellingham has effectively silenced his critics through his on-field performances.

With five goals in the white shirt, the youngster became the second Real Madrid player in this century to score in each of his first four La Liga outings, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. A generational talent indeed.