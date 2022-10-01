"He's one of the nicest men I've ever met in my life" - Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale says 30-year-old teammate is the type of person you would 'need in a dressing room'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently said that teammate Mohamed Elneny is one of the nicest people he has ever met. The goalkeeper also discussed the Egyptian's importance in the Gunners' dressing room.

On BT Sports' YouTube channel, Ramsdale was in conversation with former England and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch. Elneny’s topic, however, came up in a rather unexpected way.

Crouch and Ramsdale headed to McDonalds. Crouch asked Arsenal's shot-stopper whether any of his teammates would order the Fillet-o-fish burger when visiting the fast food chain outlet.

Ramsdale replied that it could be Elneny as he stated that he finds the Egyptian bizarre from time to time. However, he was full of praise for the midfielder's character. He said:

“Mohamed Elneny, he’s strange.He’s one of the nicest men I’ve ever met in my life, he doesn’t have a bad bone in his body, but his dress sense is horrendous, but he’s the type of person you need in a dressing room.”

Watch Ramsdale talk about Elneny:

Elneny arrived in North London in 2016 and has made 148 appearances for Arsenal. However, he has endured an injury-plagued campaign this term, making only one appearance for the Gunners so far.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, has 44 appearances for the Gunners since his arrival in 2021. The 24-year-old is currently the club's first-choice goalkeeper and has started all seven Premier League matches this season.

Having a personality like Elneny certainly helps to improve the morale in the club's dressing room. That aspect has paid its dividends as the Gunners are currently top in the league, with 18 points after seven games.

Mikel Arteta's side take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby in their next game on Oct. 1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the clash against Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

The north London derby is one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League and is a match that very rarely disappoints. While talking about what makes this game unique, Mikel Arteta said (h/t football.london):

"Many things. I think you have to feel attached and belonging to the club. When you have that feeling and you understand the history and how both teams were historically created and what has happened over the years it makes it special. It’s a very special city, a really special country and it’s a great atmosphere to play in."

