“He’s been one of the poorer players” - Michael Owen backs Jurgen Klopp to drop Liverpool star for Premier League clash against Arsenal 

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has backed Jurgen Klopp to leave Fabinho on the bench for the Merseysiders' clash with Arsenal on October 9.

A huge game beckons at the Emirates Stadium with the Gunners top of the league, winning seven in eight.

Meanwhile, Klopp's men have made a disappointing start to the campaign and sit in ninth following just two wins in seven.

The latest setback for the Anfield outfit was a 3-3 draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion, a game in which Fabinho started.

The Brazilian was left out of Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

Klopp reverted to a new 4-2-3-1 formation which saw Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson sitting in midfield.

Owen has backed Klopp to leave Fabinho out once again when they face Arsenal at the weekend, claiming that he isn't currently performing at his best.

He told BT Sport (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think he’ll maybe think about going again (with the same formation)."

He continued,

"Fabinho - I absolutely love the guy he’s brilliant - but he’s been one of the poorer players. But I do agree, I think it’s really brave to put four of them against an Arsenal team which are flying at the moment but that will give him confidence in terms of thinking for the future."

A front four of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez impressed in the victory over Rangers.

Owen alludes to the attacking options Klopp has at his disposal, although that he may be wary to field so many against the league leaders:

"He’s got that many good attacking players in his team, it’s just whether he’s brave enough."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Klopp:



“I really have to say, these two boys in the middle, Hendo and Thiago - wow, what a game they played. We put the formation together yesterday and we thought with the running needed in this they are the best options and it worked out quite good I would say!” [TalkSPORT] Klopp: “I really have to say, these two boys in the middle, Hendo and Thiago - wow, what a game they played. We put the formation together yesterday and we thought with the running needed in this they are the best options and it worked out quite good I would say!” [TalkSPORT] https://t.co/fbF553LSuW

Can Liverpool put a dent in Arsenal's title aspirations?

Klopp's side beat the Gunners 2-0 back in March

In years gone by, Liverpool have often headed into their encounters with Arsenal as favorites.

The Merseysiders have been hugely successful under Klopp's guidance, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been a team in rebuild following legendary former manager Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018.

The north London side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions league since 2017 but Mikel Arteta has his side leading the way in the Premier League this season.

It bodes well for the encounter at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal perhaps go into the clash as favorites.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t think we’re favourites…”



“But we’re top of the League!”



“If we beat Liverpool next week, why not go for it?!”



This Arsenal fan thinks a title charge is on the cards for “I don’t think we’re favourites…”“But we’re top of the League!”“If we beat Liverpool next week, why not go for it?!”This Arsenal fan thinks a title charge is on the cards for #AFC 👀 “I don’t think we’re favourites…”🔥 “But we’re top of the League!”😳 “If we beat Liverpool next week, why not go for it?!”This Arsenal fan thinks a title charge is on the cards for #AFC 🤔 https://t.co/TtM1YDy5KC

However, they will know about the threat Klopp's men pose given that the likes of Salah and Diaz will be looking to make an impact.

A win for the Merseysiders over the Gunners could prove costly for Arteta's side's hopes of a title challenge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far