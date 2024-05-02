"He’s one of my references in football" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus details his relationship with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus has shed light on his relationship with legendary former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo was one of the best strikers of his generation and played for some of the top clubs in the sport like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan, to name a few. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was plagued by injuries as he ended his club career with nearly 300 goals.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been a key player for the Gunners, contributing eight goal contributions - four goals and four assists - for the Premier League leaders this season.

The 27-year-old (as per Arsenal buzz) revealed that he grew up watching Ronaldo and has had a good relationship with him:

“So, he’s one of my references in football. I grew up watching him, Ronaldinho, Kaka, so the first time I met him it was unbelievable for me. From there we built a very good relationship and he’s a really nice guy, but it’s more than just friendship now because we are partners in business.

"We’re very close, and I know I can ask him questions whenever I want. Back in the day he gave me some advice about being a footballer that really helped me, and now it’s still the same.”

Gabriel Jesus has eight goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

What's next for Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal?

Arsenal have had a superb season despite their early elimination from both domestic cup competitions.

Arteta's side made the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years, losing to Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate. In the Premier League, the Gunners lead the standings after 35 games, but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Having won their last three league games, Arteta's side next take on Bournemouth at home on Saturday (May 4). The reverse fixture at the Vitality in September ended 4-0 in favour of the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Ben White scoring the goals.