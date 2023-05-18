"He's one of us", "This got me emotional" - Fans react as Arsenal star signs new long-term contract

Arsenal fans have reacted positively to Aaron Ramsdale's new long-term contract extension at the Emirates.

The England international was signed from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £24 million. He has since gone from strength to strength to become one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Ramsdale has played a vital role in Arsenal's push for the Premier League title this season, starting in all of their 36 league games. One fan wrote:

"This got me emotional 😭"

Another added:

"Love this. He's one of us 🔴⚪❤️"

Here are the reactions from a select few fans to Ramsdale's extension, as found on Twitter:

Medi 🇮🇩 @maddycted @Arsenal Congrats on your new contract Rambo. Looking forward to many cleans sheets, and amazing seasons. @Arsenal Congrats on your new contract Rambo. Looking forward to many cleans sheets, and amazing seasons.

P™ @SemperFiArsenal @Arsenal Excellent news. One of the most improved players in the league. Keep it up Rambo @Arsenal Excellent news. One of the most improved players in the league. Keep it up Rambo

You’ve been an amazing player for @Arsenal Congratulations Aaron on signing a new contact with the Arsenal!You’ve been an amazing player for #Arsenal I look forward to celebrating many more of your memories at Arsenal @Arsenal Congratulations Aaron on signing a new contact with the Arsenal!You’ve been an amazing player for #Arsenal I look forward to celebrating many more of your memories at Arsenal

Speaking after penning a new deal at the Emirates, the 25-year-old told the club's official website, via ESPN:

"It's a huge amount of pride, it's something you work for. It doesn't matter if you've been at the club for a month or for four years, you always want to get the next one and push on with the team.

Ramsdale added:

"To get it after two years, I'm buzzing. It just means I can concentrate and keep my head down, and hopefully, after a few more years I'll get another one and carry on living the dream at the football club."

The English custodian has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season. Only Manchester United star David de Gea (16) has kept more during that time.

Ramsdale's new contract also reportedly includes a significant increase on the £60,000-a-week salary he agreed to when he signed his first deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale praises 30-year-old Liverpool star's 'mentality'

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he wants to reach Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's level when it comes to mentality.

The England international praised the Brazilian goalkeeper for being fazed by the mistakes he makes, and told Premier League's official YouTube channel, via The Boot Room:

"Alisson‘s a very good one. He always has time for you at Liverpool. And he’s probably one where you see his mentality, nothing will faze him. Mistake, goals. So he’s the goalie I look at mentality-wise and that’s where I want to get to."

Alisson, 30, is regarded as one of the most complete goalkeepers in the world. Apart from excelling at the basics of his job, the former AS Roma goalie is exceptional with the ball at his feet.

Ramsdale still has a long way to go to reach Alisson's level, who has won every major trophy during his time at Liverpool. But the Arsenal goalkeeper is certainly on the right path, and his new contract is evidence of that.

