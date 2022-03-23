"He’s the one who’s got that change of pace, maybe that little bit of arrogance" - Paul Parker names Manchester United star who could be crucial in top-four push 

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker believes Anthony Elanga could be vital to the side's chances of a top-four push. The 19-year-old has been one of the few positives for the Red Devils this season after breaking into the first team under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Swedish winger has managed to usurp Marcus Rashford for a regular starting berth under Rangnick. Parker claims that United don't have players in their squad who can take the game by the scruff of the neck. He told OddsNinja:

“United haven’t got the individuals like we talk about United many years ago. They definitely haven’t got it. You could say Arsenal have got their individuals, Tottenham definitely have. Manchester United definitely haven’t got that individual, you say, can go out and win them the game.”

Parker then indicated that Elanga was the only player at Manchester United who could push them towards a top-four finish and said:

“Could it be Elanga? Could he suddenly burst on the scene and maybe do that? He’s the one who’s got that change of pace, maybe that little bit of arrogance, who might do something.”

Anthony Elanga's rise at Manchester United

Elanga is fast becoming an Old Trafford favourite.

Elanga made his Manchester United first-team debut back in May last year with the season coming to a close. He scored his first goal in the 2-1 closing day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touched on the talent the youngster possesses earlier this season, telling reporters (via ManchesterEveningNews):

"He works so hard, he's always smiley, bright, asking what more he needs to do, he's so hungry to improve and get better. He can play wide left, wide right, up front, so anywhere along the front line. He's going to be an asset."

Under Rangnick, the forward has gone on to become a regular presence in the first team. He has played seventeen times under the German, scoring three goals.

Rangnick's decision to start the 19-year-old against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie is an indication of the faith he has in the winger.

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic also lauded Elanga following the teenager's call-up to the national team this week, (via Daily Mail):

'He's (Elanga) a great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger."

Elanga's reputation is certainly growing with each inspired performance. He could be vital if Manchester United want to finish the season with some sort of success by finishing fourth.

