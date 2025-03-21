"He’s one they will look to move on" - Ex-Manchester United scout claims Liverpool are keen on selling star player amid Alexander Isak rumors

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. He claims that the Reds are willing to sell Diogo Jota to sign the Swede striker in the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claimed that Liverpool are disappointed with Jota and are looking to offload him at the end of the season. He added that Arne Slot wants to refresh the attacking options and bringing in Isak is a part of his plans. He said:

“Liverpool are looking at their team and assessing areas they can improve. They’ve become a little bit predictable in recent weeks, which will be an issue. One of their strengths has been that they’ve got five or six forwards, and any three of those could start on any given day. But I don’t think Slot has been particularly happy with what those players are giving to him. Jota, I hear, has been particularly disappointing, and he’s one they will look to move on."

“If they can bring in a decent fee for him, it will allow them to go and spend it on a replacement. I think clubs will be interested in him so perhaps there’s a deal to be done. Slot wants to refresh his attacking options to give Liverpool something new, but at the moment the options they’ve got means there’s no space. His sale and perhaps a couple of others would free that space, wages, and money to spend on improvements this summer.”

Apart from Jota, the Merseysiders are also said to be keen on letting Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave in the summer. They also have the future of Mohamed Salah to sort as he is in the final months of his deal.

Liverpool legend wants Alexander Isak signed regardless of Mohamed Salah's future

Robbie Fowler spoke on talkSPORT earlier this month and claimed that Liverpool need to sign Alexander Isak in the summer. He believes that the best teams should always get the best players and said:

"It’s not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. You look at the great Manchester United teams of the past, and when they were winning honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was maybe one player who was coming in and just giving everyone that little lift. He underscored the essential need to add quality players who can truly elevate the team, rather than simply boosting numbers."

The Merseysiders will face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the signature of Alexander Isak. Newcastle United are also unwilling to sell and have slapped a £150 million fee.

