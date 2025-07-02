“He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance" - Fabrizio Romano claims Gunners target is keen to join club

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Eberechi Eze is open to joining Arsenal. He added that the Gunners are aware of the release clause and are working on the deal.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist said that Mikel Arteta's side is in direct contact with Eze as they push for the move. He added that the Englishman is also attracted by the project and is ready to make the switch across London. Romano said via Caught Offside:
"After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He's open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more."
However, former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has urged Eze not to make the Emirates move. He believes that the Englishman should move to Tottenham Hotspur instead, as he will get more game time and not get overshadowed. He said on talkSPORT via TBR Football:
"I think everybody, and I'll talk for my Arsenal friends, not from my own thinking. My Arsenal friends all assume that if they get the right number nine, they got a great chance of winning the league. And I do agree with that."
"Would they take him near to that title? Um, possibly. But I think they got enough quality with Odegaard and everybody else over there. So therefore, I have answered your question. I think he should go to Supers if he leaves the great Crystal Palace."
Eze has a £68 million release clause in his contract at Crystal Palace, which expires in 2027.
Tottenham should remind Eze of his Arsenal past, claims former PL star
Former Crystal Palace star Darren Ambrose believes that Tottenham should remind Eberechi Eze of his Gunners past. He wants them to make the Englishman think of the time the latter released him as a youngster. Ambrose said on talkSPORT via YardBarker:
"We need to remind him, don't we, that Arsenal released him — released him as a kid! Those were tough times for him! He [Daniel Levy] has to pay the money. We have spoken about this, you would've spoken about this many times, if we want to start competing with these top teams, we've got to pay top wages, not just top transfer [fees]."
Tottenham are interested in Eze, but have made a bid for Mohammed Kudus too. They face competition from Chelsea for the West Ham United star this summer.