“He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance" - Fabrizio Romano claims Gunners target is keen to join club

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Eberechi Eze is open to joining Arsenal. He added that the Gunners are aware of the release clause and are working on the deal.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist said that Mikel Arteta's side is in direct contact with Eze as they push for the move. He added that the Englishman is also attracted by the project and is ready to make the switch across London. Romano said via Caught Offside:

"After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He's open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more."

Ad

Trending

However, former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has urged Eze not to make the Emirates move. He believes that the Englishman should move to Tottenham Hotspur instead, as he will get more game time and not get overshadowed. He said on talkSPORT via TBR Football:

"I think everybody, and I'll talk for my Arsenal friends, not from my own thinking. My Arsenal friends all assume that if they get the right number nine, they got a great chance of winning the league. And I do agree with that."

Ad

"Would they take him near to that title? Um, possibly. But I think they got enough quality with Odegaard and everybody else over there. So therefore, I have answered your question. I think he should go to Supers if he leaves the great Crystal Palace."

Eze has a £68 million release clause in his contract at Crystal Palace, which expires in 2027.

Ad

Tottenham should remind Eze of his Arsenal past, claims former PL star

Former Crystal Palace star Darren Ambrose believes that Tottenham should remind Eberechi Eze of his Gunners past. He wants them to make the Englishman think of the time the latter released him as a youngster. Ambrose said on talkSPORT via YardBarker:

"We need to remind him, don't we, that Arsenal released him — released him as a kid! Those were tough times for him! He [Daniel Levy] has to pay the money. We have spoken about this, you would've spoken about this many times, if we want to start competing with these top teams, we've got to pay top wages, not just top transfer [fees]."

Tottenham are interested in Eze, but have made a bid for Mohammed Kudus too. They face competition from Chelsea for the West Ham United star this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More