"He’s out of the ordinary" - Real Madrid legend names perfect replacement for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes has backed Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti. He believes that the Spaniard has what it takes to handle the pressure at Santiago Bernabeu.

Morientes said to BET365 that he has known Alonso for a long time and has respect for him. He claimed that the Bayer Leverkusen manager has gone on the right path and is ready to take the next step and take over at Real Madrid. He said via Tribal Football:

“I have enormous affection for Xabi Alonso because he's been my teammate and a personal friend. I have enormous respect for him as a coach because I think what he's achieved isn't easy, and the steps he's taken have been very accurate and doing exactly what you should do. First, start with the youth teams, develop, take a little further step forward, and then move on to professional football. He's accomplished all those steps and done very well."

"What he did last year at Leverkusen isn't easy. He’s an option for Real Madrid. For me, the option I like most, obviously, is at home. You don't need to spend anything at all. You're more than ready. He's a leader and he’s out of the ordinary. I think he'd be a perfect fit on the Real Madrid bench."

Xabi Alonso was linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich last year. However, he decided to stay with the Bundesliga side after finishing the league season unbeaten.

Fernando Morientes' comments were made before Los Blancos crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Who will be the Real Madrid manager next season?

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to change their manager this summer and have been linked with Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard was quizzed about a move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season, and he was quick to leave the door open.

He admitted that he has not committed his future to the German club, but was focused on their season and said via ESPN:

"I'm very calm, I'm focused on what I have to do. I have enough things to worry about. Right now that's what's in my head. This is the time now to work with Leverkusen, with the team, with all the challenges we have, and I'm very happy."

Carlo Ancelotti was also quizzed about his future earlier this month, and he claimed that it was not time to speak about his time at the club. He said via Madrid Universal:

“I shouldn’t talk about things about my future, because the contract is quite clear. Whatever it is, it will be discussed at the end of the season. The club always supports me, especially in difficult moments.”

Xabi Alonso was linked with the Spanish giants last summer, but the Spaniard decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. He won the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal without losing a single game with the German side last season.

