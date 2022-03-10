 “He’s been outstanding” – Gabby Agbonlahor heaps praise on ‘transformed’ Aston Villa star

Club legend Gabby Agbonlahor has lauded Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, claiming that the 23-year-old has looked reinvigorated in the last couple of games.

The Brazilian central midfielder has been one of the first names on Aston Villa’s team sheet, with the player performing admirably in Marvelous Nakamba's absence.

Nakamba, who has been nursing a knee injury since December, however, is almost out of the woods and is nearing his return. The 28-year-old was ever-present in Gerrard’s lineup in the early days of the season, meaning he could ruffle some feathers once he rejoins the team.

In a recent interview, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard confirmed that the Zimbabwean should be fit to play in a month. Agbonlahor saw it as welcoming news for the squad but did not think he would walk back into the starting XI without a hitch.

In an interview with Football Insider, the club’s record goalscorer said:

“Yes, it will be a boost.” But the last two games Douglas Luiz has been very good. He’s flying forward and getting into the box. He’s been outstanding and transformed.”

Agbonlahor added that competition for places would go a long way in improving the team.

He added:

“When there’s competition for places that means everybody’s performances go up. It will definitely be very good to get Nakamba back in the side. He looks like he will be back very soon so that’s good news.”

Luiz, who joined Vila for a €16.8million fee from Manchester City in 2019, has featured in 22 Premier League games this season. He has scored once and provided three assists in the English top-flight thus far.

Arsenal monitoring Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz

Premier League giants Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s central midfielder Douglas Luiz. The club are reportedly (via Evening Standard) looking to bolster their midfield in the summer and are fond of the skillset the Brazilian possesses.

Luiz’s current contract with Villa runs until 2023 and he is not close to signing a contract extension yet. The Gunners could capitalize on this opportunity and get the 23-year-old midfielder for a discounted price ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side are also believed to be scouting the Lions’ 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and could make a move for him in the summer.

