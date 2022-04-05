“He’s paying for himself” – Noel Whelan explains why he’ll be ‘really surprised’ if Manchester United let go of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Former England football coach Noel Whelan has said that he will be 'really surprised' if Manchester United let go of their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that 'something would be seriously wrong' with Manchester United if they sold Ronaldo to save £25 million per year. Whelan believes the 37-year-old Portuguese international is literally 'paying for himself' with his shirt sales and marketability.

The Premier League club had hoped that the arrival of Ronaldo last summer would give them an edge over their league rivals. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been inconsistent in his performances this season.

Manchester United are set to go for the fifth consecutive season without winning a trophy. A Football Insider report had earlier revealed that the United board is aware of Ronaldo leaving this summer.

[@sampilger] Manchester United could see up to 11 players leave the club at the end of the current season:CavaniMataLingardBaillyJonesMartialHendersonPogbaMaticWan-BissakaRonaldo Manchester United could see up to 11 players leave the club at the end of the current season: CavaniMataLingardBaillyJonesMartialHendersonPogbaMaticWan-BissakaRonaldo [@sampilger]

If Ronaldo leaves United on a free transfer, the club will save £25 million on his wage bill. The Portuguese might join his first club, FC Porto, in the last leg of his professional football career.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Leeds United striker said that the Red Devils should not sell Ronaldo as fans love to watch him play. He said:

“We’re talking about the richest club in the world. If they can’t afford £25million to put in the transfer budget, then something is seriously wrong. Fans of that club want to see Ronaldo. We saw the fuss when he signed, the shirt sales went through the roof.''

Whelan believes Ronaldo not only brings immense strength to the team on the pitch but also helps the club financially in more ways than one. He added:

“He’s not been signed solely for this quality that he possesses, but also for the marketability around the world. Man United are probably making a profit from having him, never mind those £25m wages. He’s paying for himself. I’d be really surprised if they let him go.”

Noel Whelan fears Manchester United will block Marcus Rashford's exit

Noel Whelan believes Marcus Rashford will have to move out of Manchester United to seek a 'new challenge.' However, he fears that the Premier League club will block his exit.

Rashford did not start against Leicester City on Saturday despite the absence of regular strikers Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. The 24-year-old came as a substitute in the second half as Man United held on to a 1-1 draw against the Foxes. Club legend Gary Neville also insisted that Rashford should move out if he is not getting enough game time.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Gary Neville saying "Rashford needs a new manager" because he didn't start against Leicester despite Ronaldo & Cavani being unavailable.



He's been poor this season and rightly benched.



So if Ten Hag comes in and drops Rashford, we should get another manager for Rashford? LOL Gary Neville saying "Rashford needs a new manager" because he didn't start against Leicester despite Ronaldo & Cavani being unavailable.He's been poor this season and rightly benched.So if Ten Hag comes in and drops Rashford, we should get another manager for Rashford? LOL

In a Football Insider report, Noel Whelan has said that United will block any transfer move proposed by Rashford. He said:

“If you go by performances this season, you’d have to say Rashford needs a new challenge. I don’t think he’ll be allowed to do that though, not at least until a new manager has come in and had a chat with him.”

Edited by Aditya Singh