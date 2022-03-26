"He’s perfect for what Arsenal are doing right now" - Darren Bent says he would not swap 23-year-old star for Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to sign a new five-year contract at Manchester United, but Darren Bent insists that he'd much rather have Arsenal star Martin Odegaard when asked if he'd take Fernades at the Emirates.

Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes have undeniably struggled this season. The Red Devils currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League and are four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Fernandes, too, has seemed like a pale shadow of himself. The 27-year-old has only scored 9 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Worryingly, that's less than a third of what he scored last season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have witnessed an excellent resurgence after a disappointing start to their season. They currently find themselves in an enviable position with a place in next season's UEFA Champions League theirs to lose. Martin Odegaard has been a key cog in the wheel, which is why Darren Bent seems to believe he is a much better fit at the north London side than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes would be.

A debate ensued between Bent and talkSPORT co-host Andy Goldstein as they discussed the Red Devils superstar's imminent new deal signing. Bent admitted that the Portuguese midfielder has been 'very good', but said that he hasn't turned up in important matches. Bent told Goldstein:

“Of course, he’s been a very good player for Manchester United, but I’m still waiting for him to turn up when they really need him in those big games."

In response, Goldstein declared that Fernandes' new deal is undoubtedly 'fantastic news' and suggested that the 27-year-old would be a welcome addition at the Emirates. Goldstein said:

“But there’s no doubt that Bruno Fernandes is an excellent player and there’s no doubt that him signing a five-year deal at Man United is fantastic news.

“You’d have him in a heartbeat Arsenal.”

Bent was quick to dismiss the suggestion and declared that he would much rather stick with Odegaard in that position. Bent replied:

“No, I wouldn’t – I’ll tell you that right now. No, I would not. Right now, I’d rather have Martin Odegaard with the way Arsenal are playing.”

“I’m taking Odegaard in that role for Arsenal. He’s perfect for what the Gunners are doing right now. I wouldn’t swap him for Bruno.”

Manchester United could still challenge Arsenal for fourth place in the Premier League

Although Arsenal are currently in a much better position to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League, it would not be impossible for Manchester United to recover enough to challenge the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are four points ahead of the Red Devils with a game to spare. However, the two sides are scheduled to face each other next month in what could prove to be the deciding match.

With almost a quarter of the season left to be played, the four-point lead will give the Gunners some breathing room, but it gives them no guarantees.

