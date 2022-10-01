“He’s the perfect replacement” - Gabby Agbonlahor tells Manchester United who should take the gloves from David de Gea next season

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has named Dean Henderson the perfect replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea next season. Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

De Gea's contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the current season. According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are contemplating whether to offer a contract extension to the Spaniard.

The outlet claims a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could potentially be on the cards if the Spanish shot-stopper were to leave Old Trafford next season.

Referring to Manchester United's interest in Pickford, Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“I think if Everton are going to sell him [Pickford], he’d be very expensive. But I just don’t see a lot of difference between Pickford and Henderson. Yes, Pickford is probably better with his feet but they’re very similar in terms of shot-stopping. I just don’t think it makes sense for United to have another goalkeeper on their books."

The retired England international also spoke about Henderson's falling out with the Red Devils. The goalkeeper claimed earlier this summer that he wasted away for 12 months at the club when promised the No.1 spot between the posts ahead of De Gea. Agbonlahor added:

“I know Henderson spoke out against the club but I’m sure they can resolve that. I just don’t see Man United going out and spending big money on Pickford when they’ve got Henderson. He’s the perfect replacement for De Gea."

Dean Henderson blasts Manchester United for breaking No.1 spot promise

Henderson was clearly infuriated by Manchester United's failure to keep former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's promise to start the English keeper ahead of De Gea. The England international did not feature in any of United's Premier League fixtures last season.

Speaking about his situation at the club, Henderson said (via The Sun):

“I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason and they wouldn’t let me go. To waste 12 months was criminal really, at my age. I was fuming. It was so frustrating.”

He added:

“The conversation I had, coming out of the Euros squad, was, ‘You’re coming back to be No. 1 keeper.' Unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me.”

Prior to joining Forest on loan, Henderson also shared his thoughts on the change in management following Erik ten Hag's appointment. He proclaimed:

“I didn’t really want the manager [Ten Hag] to see me in training because I knew he’d probably want to keep me. I told all the hierarchy: ‘I need to go and play football. I don’t want to be playing second fiddle.' And it panned out so I was almost gone before the manager came in.”

