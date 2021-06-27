"He's a player you can count on" - Belgium superstar full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgium superstar Romelu Lukaku has heaped praise on Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.

The duo are the two premier forwards in Serie A and are now battling it out for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot as well.

Speaking to the media ahead of Belgium's game against Portugal, Lukaku was asked whether playing against Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A has helped improve him as a player. The striker said:

"On the personal level, yes. As a team [Inter] it was just important to win the championship. We've done it. It was exceptional, the way we were in all the big matches, we won a lot, it was a great season for us. We hope to do it next year. I would like to have his [Ronaldo's] dribble and the way he kicks the ball. He would like to have my power!"

Lukaku continued to commend Cristiano Ronaldo, calling out those who doubted the Portugal superstar after Juventus' exit from the UEFA Champions League against Porto in the 2020-21 season. He said:

"How old is he, 36? [Juventus] went out in the Champions League against Porto. The way he got criticism, I was like 'wow, it's unbelievable'. Then the next game he scored a hat-trick. It's motivational when you have somebody in your own league who can do it in that age, then you think why couldn't I get to that level, or as close as possible? He's a player you can count on, he wins. That's impressive."

ROMELO LUKAKU:



“How he spins, how he kicks, to where he's aiming. He's simply a world class footballer. Cristiano Ronaldo? Winning the championship was exceptional, but I don't think Ronaldo's presence in general was what motivated me." pic.twitter.com/JbSQcqLFqn — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 25, 2021

Lukaku has scored three goals for Belgium in the group stages of Euro 2020, but he still trails Cristiano Ronaldo, who has managed five goals in Portugal's three games so far.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho and more

Lukaku aiming to be in Ballon d'Or conversation like Cristiano Ronaldo

Lukaku in action for Belgium

Lukaku was also asked about his aspirations going forward. The Inter Milan man felt he didn't get the recognition he deserved.

The Belgian has been consistently putting in world-class performances over the last two years and thinks he should be in the Ballon d'Or conversation with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Lukaku explained:

"That's a really great goal, and my childhood dream. I wanted to step to the next level, to get better. People always would talk about Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, Benzema, and say it was world-class level, with me it was always 'good form'. In the last two years I've shown that it's not just good form, I belong with that group. The thing I really want to do is start winning."

5️⃣ Ronaldo

3️⃣ Lukaku, Lewandowski, Wijnaldum, Schick, Forsberg



Can anyone catch Ronaldo for the Golden Boot at #EURO2020? pic.twitter.com/xkiQaDm7bu — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar