"He’s a player definitely that United like" - Journalist Ryan Taylor updates on Manchester United's interest in 22-year-old forward

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has said that Manchester United are interested in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has become one of the hottest properties in European football, thanks to his impressive performances for Benfica this season.

Nunez has scored an incredible 34 goals in 41 appearances this season, including six goals in ten UEFA Champions League games. He produced two incredible performances against Liverpool in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old is now expected to make a move to one of the continent's elite clubs this summer.

United, meanwhile, have been heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The 37-year-old Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. However, he'ss approaching the twilight of his career and could struggle to produce the goods consistently. Marcus Rashford also endured a dismal campaign, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are set to leave on free transfers. The Red Devils are, therefore, expected to sign a top-quality forward to complement Ronaldo. Taylor has said that United have been in touch with Benfica and Nunez's agent to discuss the player's potential move to Old Trafford.

"I do sort of question where United's priorities lie; it's probably a striker to help Ronaldo. So, Darwin Nunez, I know he's a player definitely that United like, and they've initiated contact with Benfica and his agent to sort of gauge what kind of price tag would be enough to get him," Taylor told Givemesport.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the 22-year-old was initially valued at €70 million but is now worth €60 million.

Will Darwin Nunez join Manchester United?

Manchester United endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils were in contention to finish in the top four of the Premier League. However, three defeats and a draw in their last five games meant they finished sixth to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The club are expected to undergo a major overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer. The Dutchman could take time to rebuild United and implement his football philosophy.

That may not be enticing for Nunez due to the uncertainty surrounding the club and his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

