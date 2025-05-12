“He’s the player who has scored the most goals for me” - Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczesny hails Kylian Mbappe after Classico victory over Real Madrid 

Wojciech Szczęsny has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid star scored a hattrick against Barcelona. He stated that the Frenchman always scores against him and never gives up.
Speaking to the media, Szczęsny claimed that Mbappe gets the better off him on the pitch. He recalled that the Real Madrid star has scored nine goals in five matches and said via BarcaUniversal:
"Honestly I admire Mbappe's mentality. Even though things are really tough for his team, he doesn't give up. I think he's the player that has scored the most goals against me. In 4 or 5 matches, he has scored 8 or 9 goals against me."
Szczęsny went on to reveal that Barcelona have offered him a new deal to stay. He revealed that the discussions have started with the family and said via Footboom:
"I won't hide that I was offered a new two-year deal. However, I need to discuss it with my family to determine what's best for us. I have to make this decision for my family, for my wife, and we will decide together. There is no decision yet. Most of the decisions at home are made by my wife, and I'm not ashamed of that in the slightest."
Wojciech Szczęsny has won just twice in his five match against Kylian Mbappe. Both his wins over the Real Madrid star have come this season after joining Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal takes shot at Real Madrid after Barcelona win
Lamine Yamal was full of confidence on the pitch, and it was oozing off the pitch as well. Speaking to ESPN after the 4-3 win over Real Madrid, the Barcelona star stated that Los Blancos do not scare them and said:
"It doesn't feel good when Madrid beat you. It's true we didn't beat them last year, we suffered, and this year we gave everything to turn it around. We don't have that fear of them that maybe other teams have against them. So we gave it our all. We feel like we're better than every other team, that's the mentality we go out with. I think that's how you have to play against them. You have to show up like you're the better team and enjoy yourself, that's it."
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but a brace from Raphina and a goal each from Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia got Barcelona the win over Real Madrid.