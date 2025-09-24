"He's a player who seems to stop time" - Javier Mascherano details Lionel Messi's importance at Inter Miami

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has heaped praise on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi for the importance he brings to the Herons' line-up. Mascherano asserted that Messi has the ability to reinvent himself, which has helped him become one of the best players in the world.The Argentine tactician also claimed that Inter Miami are happy to have Messi in their roster, while praising the 38-year-old for his consistency and goalscoring ability. Ahead of their clash against New York City on Tuesday, he said: (via GOAL):&quot;It's hard to choose one version of Leo. He's a player who seems to stop time and continues making a difference game after game. If there's something he has shown throughout his career, it's the ability to constantly reinvent himself and add new things to his game, as if he ever needed to.&quot;&quot;We're happy with the level he's showing because, obviously, like any team in the world that has Messi, it depends on him,&quot; he added.The former Barcelona superstar has scored 22 goals and has provided 10 assists in 22 league games for the Herons this season. Despite missing six games due to injuries and rest this season, Messi is currently the joint highest goalscorer in the MLS alongside Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga, who has scored the same goals in 28 games.The Herons are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 52 points after 28 games as the regular season is nearing its end.Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi reacts to Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or triumphInter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has reacted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or win on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe eight-time Ballon d'Or champion took to Instagram and commented on the French forward's post:&quot;Great Ous!!! Congratulations I'm so happy for you. You deserve it.&quot;Lionel Messi's comment on Ousmane Dembele's Instagram postLionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele played for Barcelona together between 2017 and 2021, before the Argentine superstar joined PSG on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Dembele also joined the French champions in the summer of 2023. Together, they have played 95 matches and combined for 15 goals.Last season, he played a vital role in PSG's quadruple triumph, as they won the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee Des Champions. The Frenchman scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Luis Enrique's side.