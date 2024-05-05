“He’s a poor defender” - Carlton Palmer raises concern about Manchester United star

Former player Carlton Palmer has raised some concerns about Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, ahead of Gareth Southgate announcing his England squad for the EUROs.

The left-back has been a staple at Manchester United since he joined the club, but injuries have seen Shaw struggle to reach the heights of his prowess. Since arriving at Old Trafford back in 2014-15, he has played over 30 Premier League games in a season just once. This season, he has managed just 12 league appearances.

Shaw has also been a part of the England squad since 2014, even playing five games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. More recently, he played three games in the EURO qualifiers, and there is every chance that he will be added to Southgate's squad for the competition proper.

However, Carlton Palmer does not think that the Manchester United defender should play for England. He said, in an interview with The World Class Stamp Podcast, that the left-back's defending was poor (via TBR Football):

“I think we have an issue at left-back. I’m not a Luke Shaw fan. I think he’s a good footballer, but he’s a poor defender. He’s a poor defender. Shaw on that side with Maguire, it doesn’t work for me. If Gareth Southgate was sold on Luke Shaw, why did he start Trippier at left-back for the Euros?”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals he wanted to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has revealed that he wanted to sign Harry Kane last summer but failed in his pursuit of the Englishman. The former Tottenham star would move to Bayern Munich, while the Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Speaking in an interview with former United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports, the Dutch manager said (via Daily Mail):

"We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund. I can see a striker who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn't get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he's a talent."

He added:

"Yes, and you know Harry Kane will get you 30 goals. I think Rasmus will get there, but he needs time. It's not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different."

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will remain at the club next season following a poor campaign that has seen them knocked out of the Champions League and sitting seventh in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Manchester United will however need a rebuild, no matter who is at the helm next season.